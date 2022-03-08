Master Mixologist: Moses Laboy of the Gerber Group

Moses Laboy is known as a veteran New York City hospitality professional with a strong operational understanding, an eye for detail and a wealth of beverage education. He is a member of The Court of Master Sommeliers (level 2 sommelier) and B.A.R. (beverage alcohol resource) certified. Moses starred and competed in Food Networks Chopped and has achieved multiple Wine Spectator awards. Simon Difford and Peter Heering Ltd. named Moses one of the Top 10 Mixologists in the World in 2018 at London Cocktail Week and was named top three NYC mixologists in 2015 by Timeout NY. He has been the operational and creative mind behind several restaurants and high-end cocktail bars throughout NYC for over seventeen years including Gotham Bar & Grill, Red Rooster and David Burke Kitchen. Moses is a born and bred, Spanish speaking bilingual native New Yorke

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

I first stepped behind the bar at the tender age of 17 at a bar in NYC's Upper East Side, called Hurricane Island. Shortly after this I did stints in Michigan while in college but would always come back to Hurricane Island when in NY. After school I had the chance to travel to Europe for a couple of years and when I returned, NYC was in full blown cocktail revival mode. I met and was mentored by characters like Dale Degroff and Steve Olson. I started competing in the mixology circuit and the rest has been a wild, fun ride.

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

While not exactly innovative, I find seasonality and well-balanced cocktails to be paramount in cocktail programs. I do however find all of the new gadgets being used in cocktails fascinating. Smokers, flavor bubble machines, and even centrifuge machines are being used in top mixology programs.

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

My creativity has mostly been inspired by the kitchen. Having had the opportunity of working with some of NYC's best Chefs like Marcus Samuelsson and Chef David Burke, I've been inspired by their menus and by raiding their walk-ins looking for seasonal and not typically thought of cocktail ingredients. Inspiration for me has always been about the wow factor.

What are your preferred "classic cocktails" and why?

I'm a fan of the three-ingredient cocktail. I'm always in awe at how harmonious three simple ingredients can be. With this said, I find the Negroni to be the perfect classic cocktail. Three ingredients - gin, sweet and bitters (ALWAYS) stirred and never shaken. Makes for the perfect cocktail. This can only be rivaled by the Daiquiri - rum, fresh lime juice and brown sugar. So, depending on your mood or time of year either of these cocktails are perfect classics.

What are some of your favorite infusions and how do you like to use them in drinks?

I like to add infused flavor via a sweetening agent, instead of infusing the spirit. Alcohol tends to pull too much of the flavor being infused, making it very difficult to balance your cocktail. So, I prefer to infuse sweeteners, like making agave/rose water or jalapeño/rosemary simple.

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

I like to play with interesting, fun ingredients that are easy to understand. Some Like It Hot is a sustainable cocktail I've created using fresh jalapeños and rosemary cooked in simple syrup. The jalapenos are then candied via dehydration for cocktail garnish. The idea is that I am using all parts of the jalapeno versus creating more waste.

Some Like It Hot Recipe:

2oz Mezcal

1oz Jalapeno/rosemary sweetener

.75oz Fresh lime

2 Dashes Angostura bitters

Candied jalapeño garnish

I've also begun incorporating fun vegetables into cocktails like the Wazowski (named after the one eyed, green monster from monsters inc.) in which I incorporate fresh zucchini water.

Wazowski Recipe

2oz Japanese Gin

1.5oz Zucchini Water

1oz Elderflower liqueur

.5oz Fresh Lemon

Garnish w/ Cucumber Roll on pick

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

I find savory cocktails like the 50/50 gin martini (equal parts gin and dry vermouth garnished with onions and olives) to pair beautifully with raw oysters. A classic and elegant combination.

Tell us a little about Gerber Group.

Gerber Group is a hospitality group driven to create interactive and engaging guest experiences. The range of properties that fall under Gerber Group is a testimonial to Scott Gerber's vision in curating nightlife experiences.

