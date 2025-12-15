Review: BarBacoa in Summit NJ-Visit this Festive Mexican Restaurant

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Plan your next meal in Summit at BarBacoa, the vibrant Mexican restaurant and smokehouse conveniently located in the center of town. Whether you are seeing a show locally at Summit Playhouse or Vivid Stage, visiting the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, strolling through beautiful Reeves Reed Arboretum, or doing some holiday shopping, BarBacoa is the destination for great food and drink that will round out your day.

Order a cocktail! BarBacoa has a festive Christmas Cantina through December 31st with enticing drinks served in holiday glassware dressed with seasonal garnishes. Highlights include Down the Chimney, a smoky-meets-bright blend of mezcal, cranberry, lemon, and ginger beer; Santa’s Milk & Churros, a dessert-inspired mix of dark rum, Baileys, churros, and coffee liqueur; and Christmas in Cabo, a tropical-leaning combination of añejo tequila, coconut, pineapple, lime, and mint. Additional offerings are the bourbon-forward Comet’s Cup with spiced demerara and angostura, along with Mama Coco’s Hot Cocoa, a warming reposado tequila hot chocolate topped with marshmallow foam. The beverage menu also features a selection of beer and wine.

When you move on to the food menu, Snacks are a must and they make great table shares. Craving guacamole? You won’t find a better one than BarBacoa’s. Creamy and spiced to perfection, dip in! The Bar B Signature Chicken Wings are a house fave complemented with Alabama white sauce. Other Snack choices include Nachos, Flautas, and Queso Dip.

If you love tacos, like we do, get ready to taste the best. Three tacos are served on homemade corn tortillas. The varieties include Smoked Portobello, Pollo Tinga, and Bar B Beef. Don’t miss the Baja Fish ones with flaky Modelo battered cod, spicy tartar sauce, vinegar slaw and radish.

While there are plenty of vegetarian choices on the menu, BarBacoa is well known for their Smoke House that is hickory smoked low and slow. Order savory items such as Texas Sausage, St. Louis Ribs, Carnitas and more. All Smokehouse items served with tortillas, pickles, and choice of two sides. We indulged in the hearty BBQ Combo with a choice of two meats. It was accompanied by creamy Mac & Cheese and delectable Mexican Street Corn.

The Ninos menu is ideal for youngsters so bring the family. Kids can enjoy a tasty Quesadilla, Chicken Tenders and Fries or a Burrito all served with yellow rice. We also love that BarBacoa’s Breakfast is served until 3:00 pm so you don’t have to get up early to enjoy choices such as Huevos Rancheros, Chilaquiles, and their popular Breakfast Burrito.

Dessert alert! Treat yourself to Churros with chocolate sauce and dulce de leche for dipping, the Coconut Tres Leches cake or Fried Oreos.

Check out the social calendar for the weekly happenings at BarBacoa. On Friday night, gather your group for some Karaoke; Saturdays feature rotating live music; and Sunday has a vinyl brunch. Happy Hour starts daily at 4:00 pm. And if you’re in the mood to watch the big game, there’s a huge monitor in the dining area and two behind the bar so you can enjoy all the action as you savor your drinks and food.

BarBacoa is located at 10 Maple Street, Summit, NJ 07901. In addition to dining in, they have take-out, delivery, and catering packages. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, visit Barbacoa | Mexican Smokehouse in Summit, NJ and call 908.273.6006.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Summit House and Say Fired Up (@sayfiredup)

Reader Reviews

Need more Food + Wine Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...