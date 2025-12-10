MEMBERS ONLY Bar Lounge and Showroom-New and Noteworthy in NYC

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Experience the new hybrid bar, lounge and showroom, Members Only, a premium venue in the West Village. It comes to the city from the clothing brand that has symbolized effortless American cool for nearly five decades. Make it a stop before or after visiting a downtown theatre.

Launched in 1975 and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Members Only has long been woven into the cultural zeitgeist, dressing icons from Frank Sinatra and Andy Warhol to The Beastie Boys, Mariah Carey, and Anne Hathaway. Featured in Vogue, GQ, and Rolling Stone, and continually revived by stylists and celebrities for its timeless appeal, the brand’s signature jackets remain a symbol of confident, rebellious style.

The three-level space in the West Village features an energetic ground-floor bar, a shoppable mezzanine showroom, and an intimate lower-level lounge. Its sleek design aesthetic is reminiscent of the 80s, complete with leather bar stools and lounge seating subtly tagged with the Members Only label– adding a playful touch of brand identity to the venue.

In the lounge and bar, guests can order from a menu that pays homage to the nightlife eras that helped shape the brand’s identity, including globally inspired bites. The delectable choices include snacks, appetizers, salads, mains and desserts. Some of the tempting appetizers include Beef Tartare with chive and capers; Bistec Taco with avocado and pico de gallo; Fried Chicken coated with gochujang and served with blue cheese; and the Philly Cheesesteak Sliders with onion-pepper marmalade and sriracha mayo.

The beverage menu features a mix of classic cocktails and playful shots inspired by the 1980s and ’90s. Each classic cocktail on their beverage menu – which includes the Cuban Daiquiri, tiki bar-inspired Singapore Sling and an Amaretto Sour among many others, as well as an array of martinis – reflects an iconic Members Only jacket, allowing guests to match their cocktail to their personal style.

Members Only is an ideal spot to visit this holiday season. You can not only enjoy the great food, drink and atmosphere, but do some shopping too!

Members Only is located at 53 West 8th Street, New York NY 10011. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit Members Only West Village | Premium Bar & Lounge.

To shop the Members Only brand, please visit Members Only® Official | Shop Latest Jackets | Medical Uniforms.

Photo Credit: Noah Fecks