DISNEY WISH-Cruise and Enjoy Delicious Dining Options for All

Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, Disney Wish recently had its maiden voyage in mid-July with dining delights designed to please every single passenger, young and old alike. The cruise offers options that include upscale restaurants, family dining adventures, marketplace eateries, sip and snack spots, and so much more.

Disney Wish has debuted three brand new dining concepts that include theatrical entertainment and cinematic adventures. And we have the news about them for our readers.

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure is Disney's first "Frozen" themed theatrical dining experience. It brings the world of Arendelle to life through immersive live entertainment that is performed during dinner. All guests will appreciate the restaurant's theatre in the round venue that gives everyone a great seat. Dine on world- class cuisine infused with creative Nordic influences while you see your favorite characters like Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf perform a charming stage show.

(Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure - Photo Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line)

Worlds of Marvel is the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure. In the vibrant dining room, with projection screens on every wall, guests play an interactive role in the action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them, complete with a worldly, wonderfully varied menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(Worlds of Marvel - Photo Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line)

1923 is named for the year The Walt Disney Company was founded. It is an elegant celebration of the company's legacy, paying homage to the golden age of animation and offering a tasteful tribute to its Californian heritage with dishes inspired by the state's unique fusion of cultural flavors. The venue has fascinating Disney memorabilia all around that decorates the restaurant beautifully. It's a relaxing meal experience to relish.

(1923 - Photo Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line)

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, Worlds of Marvel, and 1923 are a part of the rotational dining program that gives all guests an opportunity to visit each of the restaurants for dinner during their excursion. We especially like that the same excellent service team is with you for each of your cruise dinners. Friendly, efficient and welcoming, servers get to know you and your personal preferences. Each of the restaurant menus has just the right variety to suit all tastes and styles from seafood, meat and pasta dishes to vegetarian and vegan meals, all artfully presented.

Endless onboard meal possibilities on Disney Wish also include quick, tasty bites at Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods, casual dining at Marceline Market, and 24-hour room service. As you venture around the ship, discover conveniently located full-service bars, lounges, and charming spots that offer specialty treats such as Joyful Sweets with luscious gelatos and candy.

(Marceline Market - Photo Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line)

Indulge in exclusive, premium dining at Palo Steakhouse, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement, and The Rose. The Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge is a one of a kind adult destination that shouldn't be missed.

(Palo Steakhouse - Photo Courtesy of Disney Cruise LIne)

Guests have come to expect the finest meal experiences when they cruise with Disney Cruise Line and the Disney Wish makes your dining dreams come true.

Departing from Port Canaveral in Florida, Disney Wish currently has 3-night Bahamian Cruises to Disney Castaway Cay and 4-night Bahamian Cruises to Nassau in the Bahamas and Disney Castaway Cay. To find out more about Disney Wish and Disney Cruise Line options, please visit https://disneycruise.disney.go.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line