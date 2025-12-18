New Year's Eve in the City-Get Ready to Dine and Party

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It's time to plan your celebrations to welcome 2026. With over 15 selections in our roundup, you can gather your group and make reservations at a top spot. Dine, dance, drink and party the night away. That's what New Year's Eve is all about!

Tavern on the Green (Central Park West and 67th Street) The Tavern is a one-stop destination for native New Yorkers and visitors alike. For those looking to experience the true essence of the holidays in the city that never sleeps, Tavern on the Green is the place to be. Savor an indulgent multi-course prix-fixe dinner with seating at 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM. NYE Party begins at 10:00 PM, featuring entertainment, festive ambiance, and midnight toast.

The Bronze Owl (52 West 33rd Street) For those seeking to pop the cork off to 2026 at one of Midtown’s most stylish hideaways, The Bronze Owl is transforming its moody, downtown-inspired cocktail den into a full-on New Year’s Eve celebration. Beginning at 9 p.m., guests can indulge in a number of ticketed options ($100- $225 per person) that feature a multi hour premium open bar, elevated cocktails, and festive small plates while a live DJ sets the tone for the night. Whether you’re tucked into an intimate corner or posted up near the dance floor, the space’s sultry lighting and bronze-accented design make for an effortlessly chic countdown. Ticket options range from General Admission to Champagne VIP Table Packages, all including a midnight toast. Located steps from Madison Square Garden and Penn Station, The Bronze Owl offers a sophisticated, high-energy way to welcome 2026, perfect for those seeking a refined party without sacrificing convenience or style

Luna/">Bella Luna (574 Columbus Avenue) The restaurant will be open from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm. They invite guests to welcome 2026 by indulging in an elegant four-course prix-fixe menu, designed for a memorable dining experience. Priced at $80 per person, the menu will feature dishes specially created for the evening. The first course begins with a velvety Porcini & Chestnut Soup. For the second course, guests may choose from: Tuna Tartare or Beef Carpaccio. Third course entrees include Braised Short Ribs, Roasted Cornish Hen, Filet Mignon or Wild Chilean Sea Bass. For a sparkling finish enjoy a glass of prosecco with your choice of dessert. For an additional $25, guests can enjoy wine paired with each course. The a la carte menu is also available.

The Stand (116 E 16th St) The Stand, the New York comedy scene staple hosting A-list comedians and rising stars nightly, is equally renowned for its exceptional service, high-end cocktails, and delicious Northern Italian cuisine. For New Year's Eve, The Stand is offering a special prix fixe menu for $95 per person, starting with an amuse bouche of Caviar Russe caviar bumps and Moet & Chandon champagne toast to start followed by a Harvest Salad with gem lettuce, pomegranate, pumpkin seeds, squash, whipped ricotta and sage that’s topped with a brown butter vinaigrette. Second course options include Pizetta alla Truffle with white Alba truffle and special Bone Marrow Pie. Entree options include Salmon Steak, Half Rotisserie Chicken, Roast Duck, Surf & Turf or Prime Rib Au Jus. For a sweet treat to close out the meal, diners will have their choice of Pistachio Lava Cake or Tiramisu. For those seeking a full night of entertainment, add on a comedy show for an additional cost. Programming starts in the early evening and vary in entry price based on the show with its 6:00 PM and 6:30 PM shows starting at $35, $50 for its 8:00 PM and 8:30 PM shows, and $75 for its late 10:00 PM and 10:30 PM shows.

Mission Ceviche (1400 2nd Avenue and 7 East 17th Street) Ring in 2026 with the bold, vibrant flavors of Peru for a joyful, festive evening. For food, Chef Jose Luis Chavez's a la carte menu, available for $135/pp minimum spend at its Upper East Side location, pays homage to Peruvian and Nikkei fare with signatures like its Ceviche Clasico with traditional tiger's milk, Peruvian corn and sweet potato, as well as new takes on favorites, including tuna and watermelon ceviche with aji Amarillo and yuzu tiger's milk; Lomo Saltado Peruvian-Chinese 8 oz stir fried filet mignon, red onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, served with French fries and white rice. Each reservation includes a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and extended hours until late night, giving you plenty of time to savor the night. Meanwhile, downtown at its Union Square flagship, the largest Peruvian restaurant in New York City, the added $175/pp minimum spend includes access to its subterranean speakeasy Sub-Mission for its festive after party.

Somewhere Nowhere (112 W 25th Street) New York’s hottest lounge, nightclub and rooftop Somewhere Nowhere hosts THE BOOK OF THE FÖRBIDDEN, a wanderlust, enchanted getaway experience on New Year’s Eve with an indoor party. The party features live theatrical acts a 4.5 Hour Premium Open Bar (from 8-12:30pm), renowned international DJ acts, special 2026 NYE countdown with panoramic views of the New York skyline and fireworks, and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are available with entrance starting at $240, including fees.

The Times Square EDITION (701 7th Avenue) Celebrate New Year’s Eve at The Garden Party against the lush backdrop of The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens. Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser and acclaimed Beverage Director Amy Racine set the stage with passed canapés, specialty cocktails, and live music as the energy of Times Square builds toward midnight. Included in the package are Passed sweet and savory canapés by Chef John Fraser; Open bar and specialty cocktails by Amy Racine; Live music entertainment throughout the night; Midnight Champagne toast; VIP access to live, unobstructed views of the iconic Times Square Ball Drop with security escort; and an After Party with a 2-hour open bar (12am–2am)

PUBLIC New York (215 Chrystie Street) At The ROOF, high-enegry will meet hypnotic beats. Come dressed to impress for the premium open bars and complimentary toasts at midnight, set against some of New York’s most iconic views, and dance the night away. THE ROOF celebrates with panoramic views of New York’s skyline, front row seats to fireworks, and a four hour open bar. Snack on passed hors d'oeuvres and enjoy a champagne toast at midnight all while world-class DJs Gabriel Liberty and Prince Terrence spin 2026’s hottest soundtrack. The doors open at 8:30 pm with a 4-hour premium open bar from 8:30pm - 12:30 am; and complimentary toast at midnight.

Craft (43 E 19th St.) They are inviting guests to ring in 2026 by offering a special, multi-course holiday dinner, allowing guests to choose between two seatings. The first seating will be from 5-7pm and will include a 3-course dinner. The second seating will be from 8-10pm and will include a four-course dinner paired with live jazz by the Baby Soda Jazz Band, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight. Menu highlights including foi gras torchon, black angus beef braised short rib and roasted sirloin, and honey spice cake with honey crisp apple compote and rosemary ice cream. The price is $155 for the first seating, $225 for the second seating

Threes Brewing (Gowanus: 333 Douglass St, and Greenpoint: 113 Franklin St,) Three Brewing is ringing in the New Year with celebrations across its Brooklyn locations. The Brooklyn-born brewery, known for approachable yet complex beers, invites the community to join two festive happenings. At Threes Gowanus, families can enjoy an early NYE Balloon Drop from 2–5pm (doors at 1pm), complete with a balloon drop and sparkling cider toast at sunset. Later in the evening, both Gowanus and Greenpoint will host a NYE Disco Party from 8pm–late. The parties are non-ticketed and free, 21+, featuring DJs, drink specials, and a complimentary beer toast at midnight. The venue is free to enter.

Strange Delight (63 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn) Strange Delight, the lively seafood restaurant and oyster counter, will be offering a celebratory prix-fixe menu from 5pm to 9:30pm on New Year’s Eve, followed by a ticketed cocktail party beginning at 9:30pm with an open bar, passed light bites, and seafood towers. The price is $125pp for dinner and $150 pp for the cocktail party.

Rosevale Cocktail Room and Starchild Rooftop at Civilian Hotel (305 W 48th St.) For New Years Eve, Rosevale Cocktail Room, in the heart of the Theater District, will host a ticketed party to ring in the New Year, with a 4-hour open bar from 9pm-1am and 90 minutes of passed bites. All guests will get a toast of champagne at midnight. The venue’s hours of operation are 9:00 pm to 2:00 am. At the popular bar and lounge, Starchild Rooftop there will be a ticketed party to ring in the New Year, with a 4-hour open bar from 9pm-1am and 90 minutes of passed bites. All guests will get a toast of champagne at midnight. The hours of operation are 5:00 pm to 2:00 am and the price for the festivities is $135.

The Russian Tea Room (150 W 57th St.) In the The Russian Tea Room’s main dining room, they will be offering an a la carte menu of their dinner menu featuring signature dishes like Beef Stroganoff, Chicken Kiev, and Kulebyaka alongside their cocktail menu. Guests will also receive a special champagne toast, paired with the restaurant’s iconic caviar-topped blini at the end of their meal. The price is regular a la carte pricing.The Russian Tea Room will also be opening its second floor for a special New Year’s Eve jazz show, a space that is normally closed to the public. Guests will celebrate under the room’s beautiful stained glass ceiling, surrounded by red velvet booths, candlelight, and the restaurant’s iconic 15-foot rotating glass bear aquarium. The evening will feature live music with a band and singer, along with a burlesque performance, plus a champagne toast at midnight, caviar, and blinis. Guests can also order from the full drinks menu at the second-floor bar, making it a festive and theatrical setting for the holiday. The show will take place from 10:30 pm–12:05 am.

Shota Omakase (50 S 3rd St, Brooklyn) Williamsburg’s MICHELIN-starred, Edomae-style omakase restaurant, will serve a special menu for dinner services on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Guests will enjoy a 20-course omakase menu crafted by Chef and Owner Cheng Lin which begins with Otsumami, Japanese small dishes, including Kamasu (Barracuda), Hotate (Scallop), Kegani (Horse Hair Crab) and Asari Dashi Soup; followed by Nigiri such as Madai (Red Sea Bream), Kan Buri (Winter Yellowtail), Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp), O Toro (Fatty Tuna), and A5 Wagyu, to name a few; with Desserts like Mocha Tiramisu and Musk Melon (Japanese Crown Melon) rounding out the menu. Menu is subject to change due to availability. The price is $295 per person plus taxes and gratuity. The price is $295 per person exclusive of tax and gratuity.

HAGS (163 1st Avenue) The acclaimed, one-of-a-kind, queer-owned fine dining restaurant in the East Village. For one night only, HAGS will transform into “HOGS,” a Drag Steakhouse. The “HOGS” Drag Steakhouse will feature both 5-course omnivorous and vegan menus with sample menu items such as a seafood sampler, wedge salad, grits aligot, prime rib and more for omnivores and a roasted tempeh, truffled grits, tofu and more for vegans. Think maximalist camp meets elevated dining, with the HAGS team going all-in on creating a fun, playful and immersive experience. Seatings are available at both 6:30PM and 9PM with tickets ($180/pp, with optional wine pairings & champagne at $100/person.)

Markette + The Argyle (326 Seventh Avenue) Ring in 2026 at Markette, the modern European restaurant with Caribbean influences from Chef India Doris, the recent 2024 MICHELIN Guide Northeast Cities Young Chef Award Winner. The evening will feature two special prix fixe seatings—each beginning with a welcome bite—with a 3-course first seating for $100, and a 4-course second seating for $150. Wine pairings will be available for both. Guests joining the second seating will also have the option to purchase discounted tickets to The Argyle’s NYE party downstairs, featuring inventive cocktails and a lively countdown celebration. The price is $100 for 3-course first seating or $150 for 4-course second seating with optional wine pairings.

So & So’s Neighborhood Piano Bar (302 W. 52nd Street) In the heart of Hell’s Kitchen, So & So’s invites you to ring in the New Year with a night of indulgence and celebration. Guests can choose their perfect evening: Opt for Tansy’s Polite Society ($350 per ticket + tax) and enjoy a decadent 3-course prix-fixe dinner, cocktails, and a sultry burlesque performance, plus access through 2AM. Or jump straight into the festivities with the So & So’s After Party ($175 per ticket + tax), featuring DJ OMGPRKR, a premium open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, and an electric countdown to 2026. However you choose to celebrate, So & So’s promises a glamorous, lively, and unforgettable New Year’s Eve.

Photo Credit: The Bronze Owl NYC