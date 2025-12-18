New Jersey on New Year's Eve-Check Out Great Destinations

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Garden State has lots of great restaurant options with New Year's Eve dinner offerings that will start 2026 off right. Check out some fabulous destinations and make plans to celebrate!

Orchard Park by David Burke (East Brunswick, NJ) The chic restaurant is presenting a special menu on New Year’s Eve. The first seating is from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The three-course prix fixe menu is 98 plus taxes and gratuities. The second seating is from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm. This last reservation is $165 per person plus taxes and gratuities. It includes a four-course menu, midnight champagne toast, live DJ, party favors and a photo booth.

Blu on the Hudson (Weekhawken, NJ) Dance the night away, indulge in a fine dining menu, and take in spectacular live performances and DJ sets all against the backdrop of the iconic Manhattan skyline. As midnight arrives, enjoy unbeatable views of dazzling fireworks lighting up the Hudson River. Blu on the Hudson is offering two elegant dinner seatings followed by a spectacular New Year’s Ball Drop Celebration. First Seating: A three-course prix-fixe dinner for $105 per person, from 5–6:30 p.m. Second Seating: A three-course prix-fixe dinner for $135 per person, from 7–8:30 p.m., with the option to continue into the Ball Drop Celebration for $195 per person. The night’s main event begins when doors open at 9:45 p.m. for the NYE Ball Drop Celebration. Guests will be welcomed with a grand cocktail reception, followed by a premium open bar featuring craft cocktails by Beverage Director Jeremy Le Blanche. Passed hors d’oeuvres by Chef J.C. Ortega and 10 surprise dessert options will complement the beverages. An oversized dance floor and live entertainment set the stage for a memorable night of dancing. As the clock strikes midnight, guests will join in a festive champagne toast to welcome 2026. The cost is $275 per person.

Revell Hall (Burlington, NJ) New to the New Jersey Dining Scene, Revell Hall offers a refined, semi-fine dining experience rooted in culinary creativity and community spirit. For the New Year Eve, there will be a 4-course prefix menu seating downstairs in 3 time slots to book on Open Table for: 4pm, 6pm, & 8pm Starting at 9pm , upstairs will be the NYE party that is $95/person which includes an open bar from 9-12am plus passed hors d’oeuvres.With outstanding menus curated by Michelin-trained chefs and a focus on seasonal, globally inspired flavors, this Burlington gem elevates local dining with thoughtful dishes, polished service, and an inviting setting perfect for celebrations or a special night out. The cocktail menu is also extensive and creative.

Summit House (Summit, NJ) The restaurant will ring in the New Year with an elegant five-course pre-fixe menu from Executive Chef AJ Capella for $165 per person featuring winter-forward flavors and refined seasonal ingredients. Guests can begin with choices like Beef Tartare or Salsify Bisque with poached oyster before moving to indulgent second-course options such as Truffled Crab Risotto or Spaghetti alla Chitarra with pancetta and pecorino. Entrées include standout dishes like Roasted Diver Scallops with “veal blanquette,” Seared Irish Salmon with pomegranate and whole grain mustard, a 28-Day Dry-Aged NJ Strip with bone marrow jus, Bacon-Wrapped Heritage Pork Loin with red eye gravy and Seared Bluefin Tuna au Poivre. Dessert selections include a bright Citrus Panna Cotta with angel food cake and mint, or the decadent Summit House sundae layered with house-made brownie, coffee ice cream, butterscotch, bananas and walnuts.

Allendale Social (Allendale, NJ) A standout on Franklin Turnpike, Allendale Social brings modern New American cuisine to Bergen County with a menu that marries seasonal ingredients, global influences, and refined techniques. For New Years Eve there will be a 4-course prefix menu for $100 for first seating and $120 (more indulgent) for second seating. The New Years menu choices includes Spanish Grilled Octopus, Wagyu Beef Carpaccio, Short Rib Tagliatelle, Black Truffle Torchia Pasta, Slow Cooked Ora King Salmon, Grilled Iberica Pork Chop, Lobster and Salmon Risotto, Prime Brandt Beef Filet Mignon and Desserts including Gelato and Hazelnut Chocolate Gateaux. The dining experience here is elevated yet welcoming, with warm hospitality, signature cocktails, and live music all night.

Charlie's Place (Waldwick, NJ) Charlie's Place combines comfortable, casual vibes with elevated American and Italian-inspired fare ideal for families, friends, or date night. New Years Eve offers a Family-Friendly High Energy Party from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. This will be a a la carte menu with $5 kids Mocktails; 6:00 p.m. Ball Drop and a countdown with give aways. There is also a 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. a la carte dinner menu with a celebratory twist that features a sparkling wine and two New Years Eve cocktails for each guest. Then at 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. there is a Charlies Place NYE Party for $80 per person featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, open bar and the live band Wet Bandits.

Saku (Hoboken, NJ) Saku is a chic sushi and Japanese fusion hotspot in the heart of Hoboken. For New Years Eve Celebrate with a refined Japanese dining experience at Saku Hoboken. At $90 per guest enjoy a three-course prix fixe dinner featuring carefully curated courses showcasing premium sushi and Japanese flavors; a complimentary pour of bubbles to toast the new year and live music.

Red Horse by David Burke at The Bernards Inn (Bernardsville, NJ) There are dinner reservations from 5:00 pm to 10:30 pm. The prix-fixe menu is $115 for a four-course meal. The After Dinner Ball Drop Celebration is an additional $25 per person with dinner reservations. Taxes and gratuities are additional. There is the option to join the”CC Coletti Band” New Year’s Eve Celebration in the Fenwick Ballroom that has a midnight champagne toast and live entertainment.

