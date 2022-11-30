Review: THE GOAT by David Burke in Union Beach, NJ Excites and Delights

We want our readers to know about a fabulous restaurant along the New Jersey Bayshore in Union Beach. The Goat by David Burke is ideal for the area whether you work, live, or plan to visit the Jersey shore. It is a casually elegant spot where you can stop by for drinks and small bites at Happy Hour, enjoy a wood-fired pizza and burgers with the family, or indulge in a full satisfying gourmet meal. Celebrity Chef, David Burke's creative, delectable cuisine, the inviting atmosphere, and fine service are making it a destination that both excites and delights. It is open Tuesday to Sunday with service for lunch, Happy Hour, dinner, and Sunday brunch.

We visited for dinner on a Thursday evening. The stylish dining room has seating for all size parties and the welcoming bar and lounge is perfect for gathering with friends. Trust the knowledgeable servers to guide you through the food and drink menus and make suggestions.

Start with an artisanal cocktail. The Brambling Goat is a wonderfully balanced drink with Prairie Gin, blackberries, rosemary and lime. Beauty at the Beach is refreshing one that is comprised of Bacardi Rum, pineapple mint and lime. The High Tea is a unique of blend Chamomile infused Tito's, grapefruit, lime and grapefruit bitters. Classics are always available and there's also an impressive selection of spirits, top global wine list, and many beer choices.

Kick off dinner with Snacks for the Table. The Clothesline Bacon is served cleverly strung on a line. Just clip off a piece and savor the thick bacon slices with maple black pepper glaze. A house favorite is the Chic Wings & Calamari Marinara with Italian long hots, pepperoni oregano and lemon pepper. This combination is a total surprise and makes for a perfect starter. Of course, you can expect the best Raw Bar selections with the Chilled Seafood Plate, Dressed Littleneck Clams and more.

Appetizers and Salads include house specialties such as the Tuna Tartare Tacos. The three tacos are presented in crispy shells with avocado, cilantro, and lime. Don't miss the Beet, Goat Cheese & Bacon Salad on a bed of little gem lettuce, angry nuts, crisp croutons and the right touch of sweetness with grapes. The Jumbo Lump "Ritz" Crabcakes are lightly garnished with red and yellow pepper vinaigrette to allow the flavor and texture of the crabcakes to delight the palate.

The Goat is becoming well known for the best wood fired pizzas that are sure to please everyone in your party with choices like the classic Margherita with fresh basil and mozzarella cheese, the Wild Mushroom, Truffle & Three Cheese with tomato, mozzarella, goat, parmesan, rosemary and truffle oil, and The Goat with bacon, goat cheese, tomato orange jam and caramelized onions.

Mains will impress. We opted for the Shrimp & Scallops Scampi. The generous portion of perfectly cooked seafood is served with cauliflower "agrodolce," zucchini, pine nuts, and raisins. Other tempting choices include Pan Roasted Salmon, Skirt Steak & Wild Mushrooms, Flaming Chicken with Tomato & Parmesan Risotto and BBQ Pork Chop. If you're in the mood for pasta the menu includes Linguini, Shrimp & Clams Fra Diavolo, Mafaldine "Lasagne Noodle" Rabbit Ragout, and other-go to dishes. Add a side for the table such as Mac & Cheese, Brussel Sprouts, or Hand Cut Fries. Whatever menu items you choose will be so artfully plated that you'll want to snap a few pictures of your dish.

Meals are complete when you order dessert and the scrumptious selection of treats has something for everyone. Relish "The Goat" Chocolate Mousse Cake, Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sliders, or Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee. Share the Banana Cream and Strawberry Sfogliatella "Lobster Tail" that will delight everyone at your table.

If you're planning a party or corporate event, consider The Goat by David Burke. Their upstairs dining area accommodates 80 guests seated or 120 guests standing and their menus are flexible to ensure the best guest experience.

Ready for some good fun? Wednesday is BINGO night so gather your group and hope for your lucky numbers to be called. Comedy night is scheduled for Thursday, December 22nd with dinner and the show for $65 per person. Tuesdays are always Burger Night with menu and drink specials especially for burger lovers.

David Burke is a Hazlet native and a renowned celebrity chef who has brought the perfect restaurant for the region to Union Beach. People are coming from near and far to experience the cuisine and pleasing atmosphere of The Goat by David Burke. It is conveniently located just off the Garden State Parkway at 1411 NJ-36, Union Beach, NJ 07735. Visit https://thegoatbydb.com/ or call 732.264.5222. Keep in touch and follow on Instagram @THEGOATbydb

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Goat by David Burke