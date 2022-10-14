DIRTY DEVIL VODKA Has Your Halloween Cocktail Recipes

What's a spooky holiday celebration without a little booze? Dirty Devil Vodka has suggestions for cocktails this October to get you in the Halloween spirit with the vodka's devilishly smooth flavor.

Dirty Devil Vodka is the first and only vodka in the world that utilizes proprietary technology to blend hyper oxygenated water with its gluten free corn spirit. The result? Extra oxygen further refinines the taste to create a true ultra-premium vodka. No tricks, just treat yourself to it neat or in a drink and find out for yourself.

You'll like these two alluring cocktail recipes that are made with Dirty Devil Vodka.

SMOKEY DEVIL

Ingredients:

-2 1/2 oz Dirty Devil Vodka

-1 dash Mezcal

Method: Combine in a shaker over ice and shake vigorously. Garnish with a lemon twist

ORANGE SPARKLER

-1 1⁄2 oz of Dirty Devil Vodka

-3 oz freshly squeezed Blood Orange Juice

-1 tbsp of Rosemary simple syrup

-1 dash of orange bitters

Method: Add ice then fill with sparkling water.

Garnish with a Blood Orange wedge and a Rosemary sprig.

To learn more about Dirty Devil Vodka and for additional recipes, please visit https://dirtydevilvodka.com/.

Photo Credit: Dirty Devil Vodka