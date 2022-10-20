“Simple Pasta” Book Signing and Dinner with Odette Williams

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 20, 2022  
Odette Williams, the Brooklyn-based, Australian cookbook author will be co-hosting a special dinner and a book signing event at Ignacio Mattos's Altro Paradiso at 234 Spring Street to celebrate the release of her new book, Simple Pasta: Pasta Made Simple. Life Made Better on October 24th, with dinner reservations available from 5:30pm - 10:30pm. The book is pubished by Ten Speet Potter for $28.99.

A follow up to her popular debut cookbook Simple Cake that was named one of the Best Cookbooks of 2019 by The New York Times, among other accolades, Simple Pasta showcases Odette's signature style of bringing effortless and laid-back elegance to everyday cooking and entertaining, this time with pasta as the star of the show. The book features praise from bestselling author Stanley Tucci - who describes it as "pasta deliciously portrayed in all its rustic elegance."

In addition to Odette selling and signing copies of Simple Pasta, Altro Paradiso will be cooking dishes from the book including:

  • Chicories with Date and Anchovy Dressing
  • Rigatoni Carbonara
  • Orecchiette with Broccoli and Sausage
  • Sesame and Honey Panna Cotta

Reservations can be made online via Resy.

ABOUT ODETTE WILLIAMS

Born and raised in a coastal steel town two hours north of Sydney, Australia, Odette moved to New York in 2006 with her husband, Nick, and the couple now have two children, Opal and Ned. She has an eponymous line of aprons, which was inspired by an apron design she made for her own kids when she couldn't find any existing options, and has collaborated with brands such as goop, Anthropologie and Le Bon Marche. Odette is also a food writer who has contributed to top national publications including Wall Street Journal, Epicurious, Saveur and many others. This summer, Odette debuts her Wall Street Journal column, Party Trick, that provides tips, hacks, and recipes for effortless entertaining. She lives in Brooklyn with her family, and travels back to Australia when it's time to escape winter.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Odette Williams and Ten Speed Potter Publishing




Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen...


