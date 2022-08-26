TRAPICHE VINEYARDS Malbec and Cabernet Sauvignon for National Red Wine Day 8/28

National Red Wine Day falls on Sunday, August 28th. We suggest wines from Trapiche Vineyards located in Mendoza, Argentina. Their red wines are just right for the season, ideal with your favorite barbecue dishes.

Trapiche's unexpectedly refreshing reds will surprise and please anyone who is on your weekend guest list! Check out a few of the winery's selections, raise a glass, and celebrate!

-Gran Medalla Malbec 2019 is a rich purple-red colored wine with aromas of lavender, plums and displays an elegant personality. Enjoy this bottle in nature with a charcuterie board of hard cheeses and cold cuts.

-Broquel Selected Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 displays aromas of cherries and cassis, with notes of balsamic and a long finish. This bottle is perfect for barbecue night, from burgers to steak to salmon you can guarantee that your guests will love it.

Founded in 1883, Trapiche Vineyards is now celebrating their 125th Anniversary and is one of the oldest brands of wine produced in Argentina. Trapiche is well recognized for premium standards in viticulture and winemaking. As the leading export winery of Argentina, Trapiche produces more than 3.5 million cases of wine per year that is sold in over 80 countries. They produce four tiers of wine that offers something for every wine drinker, from entry-level varietals to world-class single vineyard wines. For more information on Trapiche Wines, please visit https://www.trapichewines-usa.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Trapiche Vineyards