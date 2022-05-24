READY TO DRINK COCKTAILS-Our Top 10 This Season

Summer season is officially on the way. Make your gatherings the best ever with ready to drink cocktails and beverages that are sure to please. Whether you are on the go, planning a party or craving a cocktail that is already mixed and pleasing, RTD's are a great option. We have gathered our top ten refreshers that you should stock for this season. There's something for everyone on our list. Get ready for the next beach day or picnic!

Sauza - The company unveiled its first-ever ready-to-drink Mexican-inspired cocktail line of Sauza Agave Cocktails, influenced by the brand's Mexican heritage and passion for flavor. Tequila-inspired Sauza Agave Cocktails are 8% ABV and crafted with agave nectar and real fruit flavor. The four different cocktail flavors include Lime Crush with a fresh lime taste with a hint of zest; Tropical Twist with a big pineapple cocktail aroma, bold natural pineapple sweetness and with a slight tartness; Strawberry Breeze with the taste of ripe strawberries and subtle hints of fresh mango and juicy kiwi; and Black Cherry Smash with bold black cherry with hints of vanilla and a sweet maraschino cherry backbone.

Onda - Made with pure blanco tequila, real fruit juice, and crisp sparkling water, Onda is a better-for-you pick, with just 100 calories, no added sugar, and 1g or less of carbs per can. The chic, bright orange cans add a dose of sunshine to any spring activity - and with eight flavors to choose from, you and your squad are bound to find a favorite flavor. Bring along the Classic Collection for favorites like Lime, Blood Orange, Watermelon, and Grapefruit, or try the Tropical Collection for Mango, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, and Strawberry!

Spritz Society - The award-winning line of canned sparkling spritz cocktails founded by Ben Soffer (@BoyWithNoJob) have officially landed in Chicago and beyond. Formerly only available DTC, Spritz Society can now be purchased at Foxtrot stores throughout Chicago and Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market stores in the surrounding area, thanks to the support of the brand's fans, dubbed 'Spritzers' by Soffer. Spritz Society takes real, recognizable ingredients and packs them into convenient 8.4oz sparkling canned cocktails that you can take anywhere. Produced in Sonoma, the ready-to-drink natural Spritzes have a base of 100% white wine made from grapes harvested in California, infused with natural fruit flavors and a touch of effervescence. Each can contains 6% ABV and 120 calories and come in four delicious fruit flavors of Grapefruit, Lemonade, Blood Orange, and Pineapple.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer - They are officially launching the new Margarita Hard Seltzer. The take on a classic margarita is now available nationwide just in time for summer seltzer season. The newest Topo Chico Hard Seltzer comes in four familiar, yet-refreshed flavors that include Signature Margarita, Tropical Pineapple, Strawberry Hibiscus and Prickly Pear. Each flavor of Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer comes in a variety pack with 12 fl. oz. cans, each with 100 calories and 4.5% ABV per serving.

Monaco Cocktails - The leader in the RTD cocktail space with a line of premium spirit canned cocktails, has officially announced the new Watermelon Crush variety, perfect to pair with your upcoming spring/summer parties. Watermelon Crush is the brand's third tequila-based canned cocktail, joining Sun Crush and Lime Crush in the lineup. Ready to drink straight from the can, this delicious fusion of fresh watermelon and agave tequila creates a refreshingly fruity flavor. Featuring two shots in every 12oz can, 9% ABV, and no gluten or malt, your parties won't be complete without it.

Lunar Hard Seltzer - The Asian inspired drink is a NYC-based craft hard seltzer made with real Asian fruits. Experience their unique award-winning flavors of Yuzu, Lychee, Passion Fruit and Korean Plum. Our readers will like to know that 1% of all the drink's proceeds donated to AAPI nonprofits.

Cutwater Spirits - The most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., has added a new Pineapple Margarita to its already impressive lineup of margarita canned cocktails made with real tequila (including Lime, Mango, Strawberry and Peach). This bar-quality beverage can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere, and is the perfect way to kick off summer - even before it officially begins! Featuring real tequila, triple sec and pineapple juice in a bold and colorful can, this margarita (10% ABV) is tart and tropical with notes of ripe fruit to balance its bold agave spirit, guaranteeing pineapple perfection in each sip.

Wild Roots Spirits Vodka & Soda. Wild Roots Spirits' canned Vodka & Sodas are sparkling craft cocktails made with real whole fruit and 100x filtered premium corn-based vodka. Like all Wild Roots products, their Vodka & Soda uses all-natural ingredients and no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors. With each 12oz can containing a light 4% alcohol by volume, these Vodka & Sodas are great for all-day sipping, whether you are spending time at the campsite, relaxing at the river or at a backyard barbecue. It's low carb (1-3g), low calorie (90-100 Calories), low sugar, and gluten free. Wild Roots current vodka soda flavors are Raspberry, Peach, Blackberry and Lemon.

Spiked Lemonade - Molson Coors Beverage Company will debut Simply Spiked Lemonade™ in June. The the highly anticipated new lineup of full-flavor alcohol beverages includes Signature Lemonade: Bright and refreshing, with a perfect balance of sweet lemonade and fresh, lemony tartness; Strawberry Lemonade: Ripe, jammy strawberry notes combined with an elevated, tart lemonade finish; Blueberry Lemonade: Unique and refreshing, with ripe blueberry notes blended with smooth lemonade flavor; and Watermelon Lemonade: Watermelon sweetness complimented by a bright, lemon juice balance. Each will be available in a four-flavor variety pack featuring slim cans as well as 24oz standalone cans for select flavors.

QNSY - The canned cocktails that are brewed just like beer, but taste like spirit. Consumers can now shop QNSY Sparkling Cocktails core collection in over 230 retail stores, and it's available for shipping in select states. All are made with real fruit juice and pure cane sugar, all at 5% ABV, all naturally gluten-free. Flavors include Cosmo: The Cosmo is a cheerful balance of juicy cranberry, bright citrus and a touch of sweet; Mojito: The Cuban classic is pure Caribbean soul, laced with high notes of lime, the bass thrum of mint and just enough pure cane sugar; and Lovely Rita: This Mexican stunner blends earth tones with gentle lime and orange. Because QNSY is a brewed beverage, it is required to list its premium ingredients.

