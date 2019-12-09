BroadwayWorld Brazil Awards Update: A ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander Leads Best Musical

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Brazil Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Brazil:

Melhor Ator (Musical) (Best Actor)

Mateus Ribeiro - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 39%

Arthur Berges - ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander 19%

Osmar Silveira - CAZUZA - O MUSICAL - Teatro Procópio Ferreira 17%

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante (Musical) (Best Featured Actor)

Beto Sargentelli - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 29%

Diego Veloso - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 27%

Dante Paccola - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 17%

Melhor Ator/Atriz Alternante, Cover ou Substituto/a (Musical) (Best Understudy)

Nay Fernandes - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 38%

Talita Real - ZORRO, NASCE UMA LENDA - 033 Rooftop 19%

Andrezza Massei - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Teatro Santander 17%

Melhor Ator/Atriz Revelação (Best Actor/Actrees Revelation)

Nicole Rosemberg - ZORRO, NASCE UMA LENDA - 033 Rooftop 33%

Michaels: Felipe Costa, Paulo Gomes e Tavinho Canalle - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 32%

Amanda Döring - 70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net SP 22%

Melhor Atriz (Musical) (Best Actress)

Carol Costa - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 49%

Totia Meireles - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 20%

Evelyn Castro - QUEBRANDO AS REGRAS - UMA COMÉDIA MUSICAL - Paris 6 Burlesque 11%

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante (Musical) (Best Featured Actress)

Andrezza Massei - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 34%

Inah de Carvalho - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 22%

Bel Lima - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 16%

Melhor Cenografia (Musical) (Best Set Design )

Eron Reigota e Bruno Anselmo - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 39%

Michael Carnahan - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 26%

Rogério Falcão - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 15%

Melhor Coreografia Original (Musical) (Best Original Chjoreography)

Gabriel Malo - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 36%

Victor Maia - 70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net SP 22%

Bárbara Guerra e Johnny Camolese - ZORRO, NASCE UMA LENDA - 033 Rooftop 21%

Melhor Desenho de Luz (Musical) (Best Lighting Design)

Fran Barros - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 32%

Mike Robertson - ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander 27%

Caetano Vilela - ZORRO, NASCE UMA LENDA - 033 Rooftop 16%

Melhor Desenho de Som (Musical) (Best Sound Design )

João Baracho e Guilherme Ramos - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 35%

Gastón Briski - ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander 32%

Tocko Michelazzo - ZORRO, NASCE UMA LENDA - 033 Rooftop 17%

Melhor Direção de um Musical (Best Direction)

Zé Henrique de Paula - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 46%

CharlesMöeller & Claudio Botelho - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 19%

Victoria Ariante - SE ESSA LUA FOSSE MINHA - Teatro do Núcleo Experimental 13%

Melhor Elenco (Musical) (Best Ensemble Cast )

CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 43%

70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net SP 16%

SE ESSA LUA FOSSE MINHA - Núcleo Experimental 13%

Melhor Figurino (Musical) (Best Costume Design)

Fábio Namatame - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 57%

Luciana Buarque - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 21%

Fernando Cozendey - O FRENÉTICO DANCING DAYS - Teatro Opus 13%

Melhor Música e Letras Originais (Musical) (Best Original Song & Music)

Fernanda Maia - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 49%

Vitor Rocha e Elton Towersey - SE ESSA LUA FOSSE MINHA - Teatro do Núcleo Experimental 27%

Carlos Bauzys e Ricardo Severo - APARECIDA: UM MUSICAL - Teatro Bradesco 13%

Melhor Musical (Best Musical)

A ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander 31%

BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 30%

PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 17%

Melhor Musical Brasileiro (Best Brazilian Musical)

CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 38%

CAZUZA - O MUSICAL - teatro porto seguro 20%

70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net SP 15%

Melhor Orquestração/Direção Musical/Arranjo Original (Musical) (Best Orquestration/Musical Direction)

Fernanda Maia, Rafa Miranda - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 35%

Daniel Rocha - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 26%

Jules Vandystad - 70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net Rio 23%

Melhor Texto Original (Musical) (Best Original Libreto)

Zé Henrique de Paula, Fernanda Maia - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 48%

Victor Rocha - SE ESSA LUA FOSSE MINHA - Teatro do Núcleo Experimental 19%

Marcos Nauer - 70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net SP 17%

Melhor Versão Brasileira (Musical) (Best Brazilian Version)

Mariana Elizabetsky & Victor Mühlethaler - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 49%

Claudio Botelho - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 22%

Wladimir Pinheiro e Sonia Dumont - AS COMADRES - SESC 21%

Melhor Visagismo (Musical) (Best)

Fábio Namatame - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 45%

Feliciano San Roman - ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander 25%

Beto Carramanhos - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 13%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





