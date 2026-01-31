Videos: Sneak Peek at Arena Stage's CHEZ JOEY Starring Myles Frost, Awa Sal Secka

Check out videos giving a sneak peek into the first rehearsals for Chez Joey at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., running January 30 through March 15.

The production stars Myles Frost (Broadway: MJ the Musical) as Joey Evans, Awa Sal Secka (The Public Theater’s Goddess) as Linda English, Samantha Massell (Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof) as Vera Simpson, Angela Hall (Broadway: Black and Blue) as Lucille Wallace, and Kevin Cahoon (Broadway: Shucked) as Melvin Snyder. They are joined by Lamont Brown, Crystal J Freeman, Charis Michelle Gullage, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Marcus John, Josh Johnson, Addi Loving, Kalen Robinson, Brooke Taylor, and Alana S. Thomas.

Understudies are Crystal J Freeman (u/s Lucille), Marcus John (u/s Joey), Justin Michael Duval (u/s Melvin), Jordan Taylor (u/s Linda), and Karen Vincent (u/s Vera). Jailyn Wilkerson is a swing.

Take a look inside the first rehearsal for Arena Stage's Chez Joey:

Co-Director Tony Goldwyn talks Chez Joey in this video:

Check out more from choreographer, orchestrologist, and co-director Savion Glover:

Watch the cast in rehearsal for the show: