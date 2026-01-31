Exclusive: Will Swenson & Lesli Margherita Sing 'My Friends' From SWEENEY TODD

Get a first look at Tony Award nominee Will Swenson Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita in Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd. The production has musical direction by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Lee Martino, and direction by Tony Award-winner Jason Alexander.

SWEENEY TODD runs through Sunday, February 22, 2026 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Attend the dark, witty, and Tony Award-winning tale of love, murder, and revenge set against the backdrop of 19th-century London. SWEENEY TODD has become a bloody, worldwide sensation since being awarded eight Tony Awards (including Best Musical) for its Broadway premiere in 1979.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's (A Little Night Music) tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed, and delighted audiences across the world. An infamous tale which originally appeared as a Penny Dreadful serial in 1867, Sweeney Todd follows an unjustly exiled barber (Todd) as he returns to London to seek vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife.