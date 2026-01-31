Video: Inside a Killer Day of Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Rehearsals have officially begun for the new original musical BLOOD/LOVE, which will begin its off-Broadway run this spring at Theater 555, opening on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 29, 2026.

BLOOD/LOVE centers on Valerie Bloodlove, the world’s first vampire, who has ruled the night for a thousand years. Set within a nightclub called The Crimson, the musical follows her search for meaning beyond immortality when she encounters a mortal with secrets of his own.

"Valerie has been around for a long time. She has done a lot of things, and she's starting to feel like she needs something more and is lacking meaning and purpose in her life," explained co-creator Carey Renee Sharpe. "For me, that has been very real because I had a totally differnt career before this! I was a pediatric ICU nurse practitioner for over a decade. Only when Dru [DeCaro] and I started writing thio show did I start writing music!"

The cast is led by Sharpe, with Christopher M. Ramirez, Brooke Simpson, Zephaniah Wages, Andrew Avila, Malik Bilbrew, Nya, Jonathan Platero, Oksana Platero, Erika Zade, Tre’ Booker, Kailin Brown, Victoria Byrd, Coleman Cummings, Marcquet Hill, Ava Noble, Morgan Reilly, Aliya Rose, Taylor Marie Scott, and Jazz Washington. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

In this video, check out a sneak peek and watch as the company explains what the new musical is all about!