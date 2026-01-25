Broadway Performers Push Back on 'Show Must Go On' Expectations Amid Severe Weather

As snow blanketed the tri-state area amid severe weather impacting much of the United States, Broadway performers in New York and surrounding areas woke up Sunday to an update from the Broadway League stating that "most Broadway shows in New York City are currently scheduled to perform Sunday as planned."

For many performers, the announcement was met with alarm rather than relief. While no official data exists on how many Broadway workers live outside New York City, many performers and crew members now commute from surrounding areas. New Jersey Transit announced plans to suspend much of its service beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, well before most matinee performances would conclude. Governor Kathy Hochul had also declared a state of emergency. BroadwayWorld heard from multiple industry workers concerned about their ability to travel home safely.

Telly Leung, currently appearing in the immersive Phantom of the Opera experience Masquerade, wrote, "NYC Mayor, I am urging you to step in here. Theater workers are human beings who deserve to be safe in this weather emergency as well. The Broadway League – I am urging you to do the right thing today for the safety of your workers and patrons."

Olivia Hardy, who previously appeared Off-Broadway in Heathers and Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway, which canceled performances Sunday, wrote, "This is so dangerous. Performers are human beings, it's insane to send us to work in this and to fight to get home at 11pm. The Broadway League does not watch out for us."

Jenna Bainbridge, who plays Nessarose in Wicked, posted on Instagram Saturday night, "There's literally a state of emergency. NYC Mayor, Governor Kathy Hochul said stay home and stay off the roads. Do better and keep theatre workers safe."

On Sunday morning, Wicked posted on Instagram, "All performances will go on as planned. See you at the Gershwin Theatre, Ozians!" Bainbridge responded publicly, writing, "Absolutely not. I've called out. And I encourage The Broadway League and Actors Equity to cancel the shows and listen to NYC Mayor [Mamdani] and keep theatre workers safe. The storm is supposed to get worse before it gets better."

Danny Quadrino, who plays Boq in Wicked, added, "The health and safety of your theatre workers should be at the forefront."

Keri Reneé Fuller, who plays Elphaba in Wicked, shared a broader message of concern, writing, "Friends, please be careful out there. I know you're hearing that from all angles right now, but please take care of yourselves. Unfortunately, industries don't always make that the easiest thing to do. Especially those built in the foundation of patronage and capital. It is saying that the Severity is SEVERE with a significant threat to life or property."

Allie Trimm, who plays Glinda in Wicked, shared "I'm out of the matinee today. The massive temperature drop triggered a cervical spine injury I've been nursing for the past few months. It's incredibly painful, and I sometimes lose up to 90% of neck mobility when the surrounding muscles flare up. I got this injury from Wicked's raked stage (which is now illegal for other shows to build.) Regardless of this injury, I'm genuinely worried for the folks coming into the city to do shows today. And even more worried about us all getting home after. There's literally no plan in place at the moment to help protect people's safety. As much as I love theater and love Glinda I do not support Rhe Broadway :eagues cowardly and greedy decision to keep the shows open to avoid [monetary] loss. And I don't support Actors Equity encouraging people to go out into the storm to snag cheap seats to your favorite Broadway shows."

Alex Newell, currently appearing in Chicago, wrote, "What do you mean I have to Carrie Bradshaw to [the] theatre... Broadway get it together. Is making a dollar worth more than people's safety?"

Alex Prakken, a swing in The Great Gatsby, shared that due to multiple call-outs he was performing a "crazy" split track. A split track occurs when a performer covers responsibilities from more than one role during a performance. Mariah Reives, the dance captain for The Great Gatsby, wrote, "Apparently they [The Broadway League] still want to make money, even though it's dangerous for all involved and doesn't care about the wellbeing or safety of those who are required to make them their money."

Sam Pauly, also appearing in The Great Gatsby, wrote on Instagram, "I've said it before and I'll say it again - Broadway is a business above all else. They care about money, full stop. NYC has declared a state of emergency with multiple modes of transportation shut down entirely. The Broadway League is allowing shows to go on, with actors and crew expected to show up in unsafe and hazardous conditions. Actors Equity is not answering phone calls or emails with concerns about members safety. I do not have a guaranteed safe way to get to and from work today, so I will not be there."

While many Broadway productions proceeded as scheduled, several shows did cancel performances Sunday, including Ragtime, MJ, and both Disney productions, Aladdin and The Lion King.

Many are questioning the industry's response to the state of emergency and whether it is time for more difficult conversations about the long-standing belief that "the show must go on."

As this article was coming together, audiences gathered outside the Eugene O'Neill Theatre who had braved dangerous conditions to get there reported being notified close to curtain time that the scheduled performance would not go on. Earlier in the day, the production had posted, "Snow day, show day! Both of today’s performances of The Book of Mormon (matinee and evening) will perform as scheduled."

Photo: Kevin Thomas Garcia