Spotlight: CABARET at B. Iden Payne Theatre

Texas Theatre and Dance presents Cabaret, a bold and compelling musical about the dangers of complacency. In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany descends into fascism.



Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Don't Tell Mama” and “Two Ladies.”



PERFORMANCES

October 30 at 7:30 p.m. (PREVIEW)

October 31 at 7:30 p.m.

November 2, 5, 7-8 at 7:30 p.m.

November 2, 9 at 2:00 p.m.



