Spotlight: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at TheatreSquared

"It’s a Wonderful Life" live in Fayetteville is a holiday event like no other. This holiday season, TheatreSquared invites you to step directly into Bedford Falls—with a world premiere stage adaptation of It’s a Wonderful Life that invites the audience into a live holiday event like no other.



Eight actors portray over 65 roles in this T2 original adaptation of “the century’s most inspirational film." Follow George Bailey’s poignant journey as he puts his dreams on hold while rescuing the family business. On Christmas Eve, he stands alone, wishing he’d never been born, when a mysterious stranger appears. In this profound tale of redemption and holiday magic, even the cynics among us will cheer as George Bailey learns that "no man is a failure who has friends.”



* Dates: November 19 through December 24

* Location: TheatreSquared’s West Theatre (477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville)

* Show times: Performances are Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7:00PM, with matinees

Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00PM. Some exceptions apply; full performance

schedule available at .

* Prices: $25-$71

* Tickets and Information: (479) 777-7477 or



