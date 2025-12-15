Emma Wallace to Present HOME FOR THE YALLIDAYS Cabaret at Burnet Go To

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Emma Wallace, in association with Burnet Go To, will present Home for the YALLidays, a one-night only holiday-themed cabaret at Burnet Go To. The performance will take place on Monday, December 22nd, 2025 at 8:00 PM.

Y'all ready to get festive? Home for the YALLidays brings the glam and grit of home-grown talent, currently hustling their way through New York, London, and stages around the world, right back to the heart of central Austin at the BURNET GO TO!

Host Emma Wallace (The Gardening Club - London; The Last Five Years - Cardiff, Jan '26), is joined by guest artists Hannah Hufford, Amelia Paul, Stone Mountain, Maryanna Tollemache, and Tyler Mabry on keyboard. Expect festive fun and plenty of sing-along moments with this talented cast.

Whether you're escaping gift-wrap chaos or craving killer vocals, come grab some Texas-sized holiday cheer with your friends and neighbors!

