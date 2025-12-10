Spotlight: EMMA at The Repertory Theatre St. Louis

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

1815 promises to be another eventful holiday season for clever Miss Emma Woodhouse. Highbury’s most charming—if somewhat meddlesome—young lady is once again indulging in her favorite pastime: matchmaking. With a most inconvenient interest in everyone else’s affairs, this author wonders—will her schemes lead to love or disaster?

As snow falls and hearts flutter, one truth remains universally acknowledged: not even the lovely Emma Woodhouse is immune to the unpredictable arrows of Cupid.

St. Louis Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE SECOND HURRICANE (Stray Dog Theatre) 9.7% of votes 2. THE PROM (Gateway Center for Performing Arts) 7.4% of votes 3. 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL (Alton Little Theater) 7.3% of votes Vote Now!