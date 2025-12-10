 tracker
EMMA at The Repertory Theatre St. Louis

"Emma" is Now Playing at The Rep!

Dec. 10, 2025
Spotlight: EMMA at The Repertory Theatre St. Louis Image

1815 promises to be another eventful holiday season for clever Miss Emma Woodhouse. Highbury’s most charming—if somewhat meddlesome—young lady is once again indulging in her favorite pastime: matchmaking. With a most inconvenient interest in everyone else’s affairs, this author wonders—will her schemes lead to love or disaster?

As snow falls and hearts flutter, one truth remains universally acknowledged: not even the lovely Emma Woodhouse is immune to the unpredictable arrows of Cupid.



Regional Awards
St. Louis Awards - Live Stats
Best Musical - Top 3
1. THE SECOND HURRICANE (Stray Dog Theatre)
9.7% of votes
2. THE PROM (Gateway Center for Performing Arts)
7.4% of votes
3. 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL (Alton Little Theater)
7.3% of votes

