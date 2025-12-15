Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; MATILDA: THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Candice Carraway
- ROCKIN' HOLIDAY REVUE
- Bastrop Opera House
13%
Ann Talman
- ANN TALMAN, ELIZABETH TAYLOR & THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE
- Austin Cabaret Theatre/Parker Jazz Club
13%
Billie Guffey
- HAUNTED HARMONIES
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
12%
Jennifer Jennings
- KISS ME, KATE
- Entr'acte
12%
Julia Kovar
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
10%
Nathalia Hawkins
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
10%
Corazon Campos
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO!
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
7%
Billie Guffey
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%
Laura Moliter
- IT'S ABOUT TIME
- Sister Songs
6%
Kathy Catmull
- FEAST.
- Shrewd Productions
6%
Elizabeth Moliter
- IT'S ABOUT TIME
- Sister Songs
5%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Melissa Ford
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
11%
Matthew Kennedy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
8%
Andy Berkovsky and Cait Rudd
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
7%
Jesee Smart
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
7%
Korie Thompson and Kate Evetts
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
7%
Tommie Jackson and Billie Guffey
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
7%
Xander Bien and Gareth Schulte
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
6%
Noah Wood
- GRAND HOTEL
- Alchemy Theatre
5%
Bridget Gates
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
4%
Evan Carlson
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Kim Schafer
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Texarts
4%
Jesee Smart
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
4%
Brianna Dumond
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Circle Arts Theatre
4%
Noah wood, ginger morris, and Sara burke
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- impact arts
3%
Ostella Adam
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Evelyn Hoelscher
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Natalie Uehara
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTOR
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Toni Bravo
- MOTHERTREE
- VORTEX Theatre
2%
Richard Cerrato
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
2%
Sunghyun Lim
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
2%
Tobie Minor
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
2%
Rachel Jenkins
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Lindsay Palinsky
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Noah Wood
- SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME
- Bandwagon Arts
1%
Sarah Waddle
- HARPY
- Star Bandit Foundation
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Holcomb & Marissa Hunt
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
10%
Teresa Carson
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
6%
Tommie Jackson and Hallie Strange
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%
Erin Pena
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Faith Castaneda
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Sarah Rosenkranz
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
4%
Faith Castaneda
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Bert Flanagan
- INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
4%
Allison Johnson
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
4%
Eric Larson
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
4%
Maggie Taylor
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
4%
Kate Hellenbeck
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre
3%
Staphanie Slayton
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%
Kristin Knipp
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
2%
Miranda Martinez
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Summer Jones
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Cassidy Barber
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- TexARTS
2%
Kerry Bechtel
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
2%
Macy Lynn Malmstron
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%
Faith Castaneda
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Katie Crugnola
- HENRY VI.I
- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project
2%
Theresa Carson
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- magnolia
2%
Maggie Taylor
- INTO THE WOODS
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Sarah Leho
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
2%
Dawn Allee-Hemphill
- KING LEAR
- The Baron's Men
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Beth James
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
8%
Lisa Holcomb
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
7%
Dr. Kristen Rogers
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
6%
Tommie Jackson
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%
Andy Berkovsky
- INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
6%
Andy Berkovsky
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
4%
Anna Skidis Vargas
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
Emily Taylor
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Ginger Morris and Greg Almanza
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
4%
Michael Cooper
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%
Bridget Gates
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
4%
Trace Turner
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
3%
Stephanie Smith
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Rick Roemer
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
3%
Kelsey Layton
- SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
3%
Emma Goolsbey
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Carl Gonzalez
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
3%
Marco Bazan
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
3%
Mark A. Lit
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Hayli Isbell
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Kim Schafer
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
2%
Rick Roemer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Doug DeGirolamo
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Preston Phillips
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Heidi Melton
- FOREVER PLAID
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Chris Fontanes
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
6%
Christine Long
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
5%
Beth James
- MISERY
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
5%
Ethan Sebree
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
5%
Bridget Gates
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City Theatre Austin
4%
A. Jason Jones
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight Baker
4%
Emily Taylor
- MISERY
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Adam Adolfo
- WIT
- City Theatre Austin
4%
Payton Trahan
- TARTUFFE
- Austin City Theatre
4%
Summer Jones
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Bethany Watkin
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
3%
Ben Wolfe
- FAT HAM
- Austin Playhouse
3%
Miranda Martinez
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Felipe Garcia
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georegtown Palace Theatre
3%
Anna Skidis Vargas
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
3%
Betty Hukill
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Andy Berkovsky
- THE COVER OF LIFE
- City Theatre
2%
Jim Lindsay
- RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%
Charlie Hukill
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Sunghyun Lim
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
2%
Jenny Lavery
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Zach
2%
Morgan Urbanovsky
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Bethany Watkin
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Stage Presence Players
2%
Kairos Looney
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
2%
Rebecca Woods
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
2%Best Ensemble MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
12%THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Factory on 5th
12%SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
5%SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%SELF PORTRAITS 5
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
4%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
2%TARTUFFE
- City Theatre Austin
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
2%RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
2%OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%THAT TIME OF THE YEAR
- Stage Presence Players
2%FOREVER PLAID
- Hill Country Community Theatre
1%BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
1%PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
1%TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City Theatre Austin
1%ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight Baker
1%BEAUTIFUL
- The Georgetown Palace Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Faith Castaneda
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
6%
Billy Cage
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
6%
Jackie Kovner
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
5%
Josh Hervey
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
5%
Faith Castaneda
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theatre
5%
Faith Castaneda
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Kathryn Eader
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
Channing Schreyer
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
4%
Natasha Shimelman
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Mike Fahrenthold
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Kallie Pierce
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
3%
Elba Emicente Sanchez
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Conner Gilbert
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
3%
Wyatt Hood
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
3%
J. Mwaki
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
3%
Deanna Bellardinelli
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%
Kevin Rigdon
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Wimberley Players
3%
Jade Jacobo
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Faith Castaneda
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
3%
Mike Farenthold
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Payton Trahan
- WIT
- City Theatre
2%
Kerry Goff
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Patrick Anthony
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor
2%
Deanna Belardinelli
- JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Willow Rae Keith
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Marc Lionetti
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
11%
Adam Roberts
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
9%
Sam Parrott and Emily Parrott
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%
Ben Cook
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
6%
Adam Roberts and Tyler Mabry
- COMPANY
- Roustabout Theatre
5%
Ellie Jarrett
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
5%
Susan Finnegan
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
4%
Ben Cook
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
4%
Michael Rosensteel
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
Veronica Ryan
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace
4%
Colin Tuohy
- INTO THE WOODS
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Lucas Lindberg
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Carrie Culver
- INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
3%
Jonathan Borden
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Neil Gibson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Trey Shonkwiler
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
3%
Julie Rhodes
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Georgetown Palace Theatre
3%
Andy Hegar
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
2%
Lyn Koenning
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
2%
Savannah Cervantes
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
2%
Jonathan Forbes
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Carrie Culver
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
2%
Johann Solo and Griffen McDonald
- TANGLE OF TIGERS
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Ellie Shattles
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Doctuh Mistuh Productions
2%
Carrie Culver
- THAT TIME OF THE YEAR
- Stage Presence Players
2%Best Musical MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
17%SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
6%SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
5%CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
5%SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
5%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
5%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
4%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
4%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%SECRET GARDEN
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%LIZZIE
- Doctuh Mistuh Productions
2%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
2%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
1%JERSEY BOYS
- Zach
1%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Summer Theatre Series
1%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Penfold Theatre Company
1%Best New Play Or Musical THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Filigree Theatre
35%I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS
- Ground Floor Theatre
12%WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
9%UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
6%UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
6%SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME
- Bandwagon arts
5%ANTON CHEKOV IS A TASTY SNACK
- Penfold
4%WANNA PLAY
- Hyde Park Theatre
4%LOCKSLEY, TALE OF ROBIN HOOD
- Chambers theatre
4%RABBITS
- Vortex theatre
3%TANGLE OF TIGERS
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%ALL FOR ONE
- The Baron's Men
2%HARPY
- Star Bandit Foundation
2%MOTHERTREE
- VORTEX Theatre
2%ONCE AGAIN, FOREVER
- Star Bandit Foundation
1%WALDEN (REMIX)
- MMNT
1%STONES
- Star Bandit Foundation
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Will Martin
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
7%
Jerrica Steger
- SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Taylor Bini
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%
Marlowe Hughes
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
3%
Ashley Decherd
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Breanna Klotzbach
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Torrance Crary
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Alicia Frias Escobar
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
3%
Donelvan Thigpen (Judas)
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
3%
Annie Fizzell
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Aaron Matijasic
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
3%
Bailey Ellis
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%
Nathan Tran
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Georgetown Palace Theatre
2%
Ella Grace Harper
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
2%
Dietrich Calhoun
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Sage Hickman
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Susannah Crowell
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment and Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Nathan Clemenson
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Christine Jone
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Jacob Rosenbaum
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
2%
Charlize Cosmas
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Korben Lindstrom
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Andrew Cannata
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- TexARTS
2%
Carrigan Young
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICA
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
2%
Jon Renee
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
1%Best Performer In A Play
Ashley Griffin
- THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Fillagree
31%
Angelina Castillo
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
6%
Preston Phillips
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Bethany Watkins
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Bastrop Opera House
3%
Will Mercer
- GREATER TUNA
- TexARTS
3%
Cait Rudd
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
3%
Nathan Clemenson
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre Austin
2%
Andy Bond
- KING LEAR
- The Baron's Men
2%
Hayli Isbell
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Kevin Gates
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City theatre austin
2%
Brenda Salas
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Samantha Plumb
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Suzanne Orzech
- MISERY
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
DJ Delvecchio
- RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%
Cruz Rivas
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Andrew Springer
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
1%
Mike Crugnola
- HAMLET
- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project
1%
Nick Riley
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown palace theater
1%
Lexi Morris
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
1%
Caitlyn Deeb
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Gaslight baker
1%
Carlise Rosa
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
1%
Alaithia Velez
- MOTHERTREE
- VORTEX Theatre
1%
Emily Green
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
1%
Skeeta Jenkins
- FENCES
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Doris Gilbert
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%Best Play THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Filigree Theatre
28%THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
4%PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
4%WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
4%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%TARTUFFE
- City Theatre
3%PROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
3%STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City theatre austin
3%RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%ROMEO & JULIET
- The Baron's Men
2%RABBITS
- The Vortex
2%FAT HAM
- Austin Playhouse
2%THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- City Theatre Austin
2%THE COVER OF LIFE
- City Theatre
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%THE NORMAL HEART
- Austin Rainbow theatre
2%FENCES
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
2%PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
2%ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight baker
1%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patrick Anthony
- THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- The Filigree Theatre
32%
Theada Haining
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
8%
Tommie Jackson
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Andy Berkovsky
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS
- City Theatre
4%
Steven Williams
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Adriana Fontánez
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Miranda Martinez
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
PJ Jetton
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Ron Watson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Robyn Gammill
- MISERY
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
3%
Holly & Patrick Crowley
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
2%
Stephen Montalvo
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Cole Rickman
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Bethany Watkin and Eureka Hoppe
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
2%
Kevin Rigdon
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Bradford Smitherman
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
2%
Charlie Hukill
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Donna Coughlin
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%
Ann-Marie Gordon
- RABBITS
- The Vortex
1%
Philip Johnson
- SECRET GARDEN
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Cody Arn
- WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
1%
Christine Long and Mike Farenthold
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
1%
Anthony Pinder
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
1%
Andy Berkovsky
- RUMORS
- City Theatre
1%
Izzy Pohelman
- PROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Horak
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
10%
Victoria Schwarz, Tyler Mabry
- HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
9%
Theo Roe
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
8%
Jason Farley
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
6%
Mike Ragan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Kallie Pierce
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
5%
Seth Ellington
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Luis Parra
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Brooke Sauerwine
- POTUS
- Jarrott Productions
4%
Rodd Simonson
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
4%
Victoria Schwarz
- I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS
- Ground Floor Theatre
3%
Mila Luna
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Jessie Drollette
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Brooke Saurewine/ Craig Brock
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Jarrott Productions
3%
Payton Trahan and Kevin Smith
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre Austin
3%
Tommie Jackson
- SAGITTARIUS PONDEROSA
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Seth Ellington
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
3%
Rebecca Woods
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Seth Ellington
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexArts
2%
Zia Fox
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
2%
Ethan Wade
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
2%
Johann Solo
- RABBITS
- The Vortex
2%
Casey Prowell
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Louie Espinoza
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
1%
J. Kevin Smith
- WIT
- City Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
AJ Reyes
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
6%
Jason Farley
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
5%
Amanda Earp
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
5%
Ameer Mobarak
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
4%
Evan Schmitt (Caiaphas)
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
3%
Cynthia cruser
- MATILDA
- Gaslight-Baker
3%
Lily Holmes
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
3%
Austin McCauley
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Amy Nichols Madison
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Texarts
2%
Christina Burbank
- SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Meg Taylor
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Antonette Knoedl
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Richard Jones
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
2%
Kara Moy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
2%
Matt Kennedy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
2%
Cara Bernstein
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Ana Pecina
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Teddi Iley
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Hannah Ferguson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Lorelai Scrivner
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Ella Goldstein
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
1%
Will Mallick
- BYE, BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
1%
Myk Garcia
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
1%
Avery LaRue
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Hunter Anderson
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Allanah Maarteen
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
6%
Amanda Garcia Faul
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
5%
Adrian Castanon Jr.
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%
Collin Moore
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Bailey Ellis
- DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE
- The Filigree Theatre
4%
Aaron McMillan
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Liz Waters
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
3%
Sadie Stark
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Syvannah Riley
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
3%
Tommie Jackson
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Andrew Fisher
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
3%
Jeff Jeffers
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
3%
Heath Thompson
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City theatre austin
3%
Andrea Littlefield
- TARTUFFE
- Austin City Theatre
3%
Michael Lovestrong
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
2%
Blake Persyn
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Zachary Gamble
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre
2%
Samari Davis
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Zach
2%
Zeke Payne
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Shelby Breda
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Samantha Plumb
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight-Baker
2%
CB Feller
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
2%
Sara Barber
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- City Theatre Austin
2%
Delan Crawford
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
2%
Camp Odem
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
35%CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- Georgetown Palace Theater
14%SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
12%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Summer Theatre Series
8%INTO THE WOODS
- Chambers theatre
7%BUNNICULA
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
7%ALICIA
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
6%TANGLE OF TIGERS
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
4%SUPERBUNNY
- Georgetown palace education
3%JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%Favorite Local Theatre
Georgetown Palace Theater
15%
Deaf Austin Theatre
13%
Bastrop Opera House
12%
Bottle Alley Theatre Company
5%
Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%
University Theatre Guild
4%
Gaslight-Baker Theatre
4%
Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
Zach
3%
Magnolia Musical Theatre
3%
The Alchemy Theatre Company
3%
Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
City Theatre Austin
2%
Texarts
2%
Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Stage Presence Players
2%
Austin City Theatre
2%
Chambers Theatre
2%
Ground Floor Theatre
2%
Mary Moody Northen Theatre
1%
The Vortex
1%
Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project
1%
The Wimberley Players
1%
Broad Theatre
1%
AISD Performing Arts Center
1%