Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; Georgetown Palace Theater Leads Favorite Theatre!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Candice Carraway - ROCKIN' HOLIDAY REVUE - Bastrop Opera House 13%

ANN TALMAN, ELIZABETH TAYLOR & THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE

12%

Ann Talman -- Austin Cabaret Theatre/Parker Jazz Club

HAUNTED HARMONIES

12%

Billie Guffey -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

KISS ME, KATE

11%

Jennifer Jennings -- Entr'acte

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO

10%

Julia Kovar -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO

10%

Nathalia Hawkins -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO!

7%

Corazon Campos -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO

7%

Billie Guffey -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

IT'S ABOUT TIME

6%

Laura Moliter -- Sister Songs

FEAST.

6%

Kathy Catmull -- Shrewd Productions

IT'S ABOUT TIME

6%

Elizabeth Moliter -- Sister Songs

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

11%

Melissa Ford -- Bastrop Opera House

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

9%

Matthew Kennedy -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

SHREK

7%

Tommie Jackson and Billie Guffey -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

BRING IT ON

7%

Korie Thompson and Kate Evetts -- Zilker Theatre Productions

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

7%

Jesee Smart -- Georgetown Palace Theater

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

7%

Andy Berkovsky and Cait Rudd -- City Theatre

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

6%

Xander Bien and Gareth Schulte -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

5%

Noah Wood -- Alchemy Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Evan Carlson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BYE BYE BIRDIE

4%

Kim Schafer -- Texarts

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Brianna Dumond -- Circle Arts Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Noah wood, ginger morris, and Sara burke -- impact arts

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Ostella Adam -- Georgetown Palace Theater

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Bridget Gates -- City of buda & chambers theatre

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Evelyn Hoelscher -- Georgetown Palace Theater

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTOR

2%

Natalie Uehara -- AISD Performing Arts Center

UNVEILED

2%

Jesee Smart -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

MOTHERTREE

2%

Toni Bravo -- VORTEX Theatre

MACBETH

2%

Sunghyun Lim -- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

FALSETTOS

2%

Richard Cerrato -- Ground Floor Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Rachel Jenkins -- Bastrop Opera House

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

Tobie Minor -- MMNT

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Lindsay Palinsky -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME

1%

Noah Wood -- Bandwagon Arts

HARPY

1%

Sarah Waddle -- Star Bandit Foundation

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

10%

Lisa Holcomb & Marissa Hunt -- Bastrop Opera House

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

6%

Teresa Carson -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

SHREK

5%

Tommie Jackson and Hallie Strange -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Erin Pena -- Georgetown Palace Theater

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

4%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

MACBETH

4%

Allison Johnson -- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Sarah Rosenkranz -- The Alchemy Theatre

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

4%

Maggie Taylor -- University Theatre Guild

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Bert Flanagan -- City Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

4%

Eric Larson -- AISD Performing Arts Center

TARTUFFE

3%

Kate Hellenbeck -- City Theatre

ELF THE MUSICAL

2%

Cassidy Barber -- TexARTS

HOOKMAN

2%

Miranda Martinez -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Summer Jones -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Macy Lynn Malmstron -- TexARTS

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

HENRY VI.I

2%

Katie Crugnola -- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME

2%

Kerry Bechtel -- ACC Drama

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Theresa Carson -- magnolia

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Maggie Taylor -- University Theatre Guild

STOP KISS

2%

Sarah Leho -- Georgetown Palace

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Kristin Knipp -- City of buda & chambers theatre

KING LEAR

2%

Dawn Allee-Hemphill -- The Baron's Men

FALSETTOS

2%

Jana Zek -- Ground floor

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

8%

Beth James -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Lisa Holcomb -- Bastrop Opera House

SWEENEY TODD

7%

Dr. Kristen Rogers -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SHREK

7%

Tommie Jackson -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

BRING IT ON

4%

Anna Skidis Vargas -- Zilker Theatre Productions

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

4%

Emily Taylor -- Georgetown Palace Theater

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Ginger Morris and Greg Almanza -- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Michael Cooper -- The Alchemy Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

3%

Rick Roemer -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Stephanie Smith -- Georgetown Palace Theater

FALSETTOS

3%

Trace Turner -- Ground Floor Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

Kelsey Layton -- Bastrop Opera House

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

3%

Emma Goolsbey -- University Theatre Guild

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Carl Gonzalez -- TexARTS

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Marco Bazan -- AISD Performing Arts Center

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Hayli Isbell -- Hill Country Community Theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Kim Schafer -- TexArts

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Bridget Gates -- City of buda & chambers theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Rick Roemer -- Georgetown Palace Theater

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Doug DeGirolamo -- Bastrop Opera House

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Preston Phillips -- University Theatre Guild

FOREVER PLAID

2%

Heidi Melton -- Hill Country Community Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Ron Watson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

6%

Chris Fontanes -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

WAIT UNTIL DARK

5%

Christine Long -- Bastrop Opera House

PUFFS

5%

Ethan Sebree -- University Theatre Guild

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

4%

A. Jason Jones -- Gaslight Baker

MISERY

4%

Beth James -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

TARTUFFE

4%

Payton Trahan -- Austin City Theatre

MISERY

4%

Emily Taylor -- Georgetown Palace Theater

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Summer Jones -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

WIT

4%

Adam Adolfo -- City Theatre Austin

PARFUMERIE

3%

Bethany Watkin -- Stage Presence Players

HOOKMAN

3%

Miranda Martinez -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

3%

Felipe Garcia -- Georegtown Palace Theatre

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

3%

Bridget Gates -- City Theatre Austin

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Betty Hukill -- Hill Country Community Theatre

FAT HAM

3%

Ben Wolfe -- Austin Playhouse

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

Anna Skidis Vargas -- MMNT

RUMORS

2%

Jim Lindsay -- City Theatre

THE COVER OF LIFE

2%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

MACBETH

2%

Sunghyun Lim -- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Charlie Hukill -- Hill Country Community Theatre

STOP KISS

2%

Morgan Urbanovsky -- Georgetown Palace Theater

A DOLL'S HOUSE

2%

Bethany Watkin -- Stage Presence Players

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

2%

Kairos Looney -- Broad Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

Jenny Lavery -- Zach

KING O' THE MOON

2%

Rebecca Woods -- The Wimberley Players

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

12%

- Factory on 5th

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

11%

- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

SISTER ACT

5%

- Bastrop Opera House

SHREK

5%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

BRING IT ON

4%

- Zilker Theatre Productions

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

- Magnolia Musical Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

4%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

SELF PORTRAITS 5

4%

- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

GRAND HOTEL

3%

- The Alchemy Theatre Company

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

3%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

PUFFS

3%

- University Theatre Guild

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

TARTUFFE

2%

- City Theatre Austin

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

RUMORS

2%

- City Theatre

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

2%

- University Theatre Guild

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

THAT TIME OF THE YEAR

2%

- Stage Presence Players

FOREVER PLAID

2%

- Hill Country Community Theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

1%

- TexArts

PARFUMERIE

1%

- Stage Presence Players

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

1%

- Gaslight Baker

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

1%

- City Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

1%

- The Georgetown Palace Theatre

FALSETTOS

1%

- Ground Floor Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

PARFUMERIE

6%

Billy Cage -- Stage Presence Players

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

6%

Jackie Kovner -- University Theatre Guild

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

6%

Josh Hervey -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

5%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BRING IT ON

5%

Kathryn Eader -- Zilker Theatre Productions

SHREK

4%

Natasha Shimelman -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

WAIT UNTIL DARK

4%

Mike Fahrenthold -- Bastrop Opera House

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Kallie Pierce -- The Alchemy Theatre

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

3%

Elba Emicente Sanchez -- Georgetown Palace Theater

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Wyatt Hood -- AISD Performing Arts Center

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME

3%

Channing Schreyer -- ACC Drama

BYE BYE BIRDIE

3%

Conner Gilbert -- TexArts

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

3%

J. Mwaki -- Broad Theatre

HOOKMAN

3%

Jade Jacobo -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Faith Castaneda -- Hill Country Community Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

3%

Mike Farenthold -- Bastrop Opera House

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Kevin Rigdon -- The Wimberley Players

WIT

2%

Payton Trahan -- City Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Kerry Goff -- Hill Country Community Theatre

FALSETTOS

2%

Patrick Anthony -- Ground Floor

STOP KISS

2%

Willow Rae Keith -- Georgetown Palace

JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY

2%

Deanna Belardinelli -- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

UNVEILED

2%

Deanna Bellardinelli -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

12%

Marc Lionetti -- Bastrop Opera House

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

8%

Adam Roberts -- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

SHREK

6%

Sam Parrott and Emily Parrott -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

6%

Ben Cook -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

COMPANY

5%

Adam Roberts and Tyler Mabry -- Roustabout Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Susan Finnegan -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Ellie Jarrett -- The Alchemy Theatre Company

BRING IT ON

4%

Michael Rosensteel -- Zilker Theatre Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Veronica Ryan -- Georgetown Palace

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Colin Tuohy -- University Theatre Guild

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

3%

Lucas Lindberg -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Jonathan Borden -- Georgetown Palace Theater

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Carrie Culver -- City Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Ben Cook -- City of buda & chambers theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Neil Gibson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

FALSETTOS

3%

Trey Shonkwiler -- Ground Floor Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Julie Rhodes -- The Georgetown Palace Theatre

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Andy Hegar -- TexARTS

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Lyn Koenning -- TexArts

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

2%

Savannah Cervantes -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Jonathan Forbes -- AISD Performing Arts Center

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Carrie Culver -- City Theatre

THE TOXIC AVENGER

2%

Ellie Shattles -- Doctuh Mistuh Productions

THAT TIME OF THE YEAR

2%

Carrie Culver -- Stage Presence Players

TANGLE OF TIGERS

1%

Johann Solo and Griffen McDonald -- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

17%

- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

SISTER ACT

6%

- Bastrop Opera House

SHREK

6%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

BRING IT ON

5%

- Zilker Theatre Productions

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

5%

- University Theatre Guild

SWEENEY TODD

5%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

5%

- Magnolia Musical Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

- City Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

4%

- The Alchemy Theatre Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

4%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

FALSETTOS

2%

- Ground Floor Theatre

SECRET GARDEN

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

BEAUTIFUL

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- Hill Country Community Theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

- TexARTS

LIZZIE

2%

- Doctuh Mistuh Productions

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- City Theatre

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

- TexARTS

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

1%

- Bastrop Opera House

JERSEY BOYS

1%

- Zach

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

1%

- AISD Summer Theatre Series

URINETOWN

1%

- Bastrop Opera House

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

- Penfold Theatre Company

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

31%

- Filigree Theatre

I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS

13%

- Ground Floor Theatre

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING

10%

- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

6%

- Broad Theatre

SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME

6%

- Bandwagon arts

UNVEILED

5%

- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

ANTON CHEKOV IS A TASTY SNACK

5%

- Penfold

WANNA PLAY

5%

- Hyde Park Theatre

RABBITS

4%

- Vortex theatre

TANGLE OF TIGERS

3%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

LOCKSLEY, TALE OF ROBIN HOOD

3%

- Chambers theatre

ALL FOR ONE

2%

- The Baron's Men

HARPY

2%

- Star Bandit Foundation

MOTHERTREE

2%

- VORTEX Theatre

ONCE AGAIN, FOREVER

2%

- Star Bandit Foundation

WALDEN (REMIX)

1%

- MMNT

STONES

1%

- Star Bandit Foundation

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

8%

Will Martin -- Bastrop Opera House

SISTER ACT

4%

Jerrica Steger -- Bastrop Opera House

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Taylor Bini -- The Alchemy Theatre Company

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

4%

Ashley Decherd -- University Theatre Guild

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

3%

Marlowe Hughes -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

3%

Breanna Klotzbach -- University Theatre Guild

SHREK

3%

Torrance Crary -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Donelvan Thigpen (Judas) -- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Annie Fizzell -- Georgetown Palace Theater

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Aaron Matijasic -- City Theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Alicia Frias Escobar -- TexARTS

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Nathan Tran -- Georgetown Palace Theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Bailey Ellis -- TexARTS

BRING IT ON

2%

Ella Grace Harper -- Zilker Theatre Productions

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Sage Hickman -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SHREK

2%

Dietrich Calhoun -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

Nathan Clemenson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Christine Jone -- Hill Country Community Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICA

2%

Carrigan Young -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Charlize Cosmas -- The Wimberley Players

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

Korben Lindstrom -- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

DJ Delvecchio -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

ELF THE MUSICAL

1%

Andrew Cannata -- TexARTS

FALSETTOS

1%

Jacob Rosenbaum -- Ground Floor Theatre

BRING IT ON

1%

Yassie Bonner -- Zilker Theatre Productions

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

25%

Ashley Griffin -- Fillagree

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

6%

Angelina Castillo -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

PUFFS

3%

Preston Phillips -- University Theatre Guild

STOP KISS

3%

Cait Rudd -- Georgetown Palace

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

3%

Bethany Watkins -- Bastrop Opera House

GREATER TUNA

3%

Will Mercer -- TexARTS

TARTUFFE

3%

Nathan Clemenson -- City Theatre Austin

KING LEAR

3%

Andy Bond -- The Baron's Men

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Hayli Isbell -- Hill Country Community Theatre

HOOKMAN

2%

Brenda Salas -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

WAIT UNTIL DARK

2%

Samantha Plumb -- Bastrop Opera House

RUMORS

2%

DJ Delvecchio -- City Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Cruz Rivas -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

MISERY

2%

Suzanne Orzech -- Georgetown Palace Theater

KING O' THE MOON

2%

Andrew Springer -- The Wimberley Players

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

1%

Kevin Gates -- City theatre austin

HAMLET

1%

Mike Crugnola -- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

1%

Nick Riley -- Georgetown palace theater

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

1%

Caitlyn Deeb -- Gaslight baker

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

1%

Lexi Morris -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

MACBETH

1%

Carlise Rosa -- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

MOTHERTREE

1%

Alaithia Velez -- VORTEX Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

1%

Emily Green -- MMNT

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

1%

Doris Gilbert -- Georgetown Palace Theater

FENCES

1%

Skeeta Jenkins -- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

23%

- Filigree Theatre

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

4%

- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

PUFFS

4%

- University Theatre Guild

WAIT UNTIL DARK

4%

- Bastrop Opera House

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

TARTUFFE

3%

- City Theatre

PROOF

3%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

3%

- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

- Hill Country Community Theatre

STOP KISS

3%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

RUMORS

2%

- City Theatre

HOOKMAN

2%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

- The Baron's Men

RABBITS

2%

- The Vortex

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

2%

- City Theatre Austin

THE COVER OF LIFE

2%

- City Theatre

THE NORMAL HEART

2%

- Austin Rainbow theatre

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

- City theatre austin

FENCES

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

FAT HAM

2%

- Austin Playhouse

MACBETH

2%

- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

- Hill Country Community Theatre

PARFUMERIE

2%

- Stage Presence Players

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

- MMNT

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

26%

Patrick Anthony -- The Filigree Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

9%

Theada Haining -- Bastrop Opera House

SHREK

5%

Tommie Jackson -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

4%

Steven Williams -- Georgetown Palace Theater

LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS

4%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

4%

Adriana Fontánez -- Georgetown Palace Theater

HOOKMAN

4%

Miranda Martinez -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

3%

PJ Jetton -- University Theatre Guild

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Ron Watson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

MISERY

3%

Robyn Gammill -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

2%

Holly & Patrick Crowley -- The Alchemy Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Cole Rickman -- AISD Performing Arts Center

PARFUMERIE

2%

Bethany Watkin and Eureka Hoppe -- Stage Presence Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Charlie Hukill -- Hill Country Community Theatre

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Bradford Smitherman -- TexARTS

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Donna Coughlin -- TexARTS

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Kevin Rigdon -- The Wimberley Players

RABBITS

2%

Ann-Marie Gordon -- The Vortex

SECRET GARDEN

2%

Philip Johnson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

WAIT UNTIL DARK

2%

Christine Long and Mike Farenthold -- Bastrop Opera House

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

2%

Anthony Pinder -- Broad Theatre

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING

1%

Cody Arn -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

RUMORS

1%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

UNVEILED

1%

Stephen Montalvo -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

OKLAHOMA!

1%

Kerry Goff -- Hill Country Community Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

11%

Aaron Horak -- Georgetown Palace Theater

HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

9%

Victoria Schwarz, Tyler Mabry -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

9%

Theo Roe -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

6%

Jason Farley -- Bastrop Opera House

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Mike Ragan -- Georgetown Palace Theater

GRAND HOTEL

5%

Kallie Pierce -- The Alchemy Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Seth Ellington -- Georgetown Palace Theater

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Luis Parra -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS

4%

Victoria Schwarz -- Ground Floor Theatre

POTUS

3%

Brooke Sauerwine -- Jarrott Productions

HOOKMAN

3%

Mila Luna -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

STOP KISS

3%

Jessie Drollette -- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

3%

Brooke Saurewine/ Craig Brock -- Jarrott Productions

TARTUFFE

3%

Payton Trahan and Kevin Smith -- City Theatre Austin

SAGITTARIUS PONDEROSA

3%

Tommie Jackson -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

BYE BYE BIRDIE

3%

Seth Ellington -- TexARTS

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Seth Ellington -- TexArts

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

2%

Ethan Wade -- Broad Theatre

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME

2%

Zia Fox -- ACC Drama

RABBITS

2%

Johann Solo -- The Vortex

KING O' THE MOON

2%

Rebecca Woods -- The Wimberley Players

CRIMES OF THE HEART

2%

Casey Prowell -- The Wimberley Players

WIT

2%

J. Kevin Smith -- City Theatre

UNVEILED

2%

Rodd Simonson -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

Louie Espinoza -- MMNT

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

6%

AJ Reyes -- Georgetown Palace Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Jason Farley -- Bastrop Opera House

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

5%

Amanda Earp -- University Theatre Guild

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Evan Schmitt (Caiaphas) -- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

MATILDA

3%

Cynthia cruser -- Gaslight-Baker

BRING IT ON

3%

Lily Holmes -- Zilker Theatre Productions

SHREK

3%

Austin McCauley -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

SISTER ACT

3%

Christina Burbank -- Bastrop Opera House

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Ameer Mobarak -- City of buda & chambers theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Meg Taylor -- Hill Country Community Theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Amy Nichols Madison -- Texarts

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Antonette Knoedl -- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Kara Moy -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Matt Kennedy -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

2%

Richard Jones -- The Alchemy Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Cara Bernstein -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Hannah Ferguson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Teddi Iley -- Georgetown Palace Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Lorelai Scrivner -- Bastrop Opera House

BRING IT ON

2%

Myk Garcia -- Zilker Theatre Productions

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Ella Goldstein -- University Theatre Guild

UNVEILED

2%

Ana Pecina -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

BYE, BYE BIRDIE

1%

Will Mallick -- TexArts

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Avery LaRue -- Georgetown Palace Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Hunter Anderson -- Bastrop Opera House

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

6%

Allanah Maarteen -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

STOP KISS

5%

Amanda Garcia Faul -- Georgetown Palace

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

5%

Adrian Castanon Jr. -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

WAIT UNTIL DARK

4%

Collin Moore -- Bastrop Opera House

DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE

4%

Bailey Ellis -- The Filigree Theatre

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

4%

Liz Waters -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Aaron McMillan -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

WAIT UNTIL DARK

3%

Syvannah Riley -- Bastrop Opera House

PUFFS

3%

Sadie Stark -- University Theatre Guild

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Jeff Jeffers -- Hill Country Community Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Tommie Jackson -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

STOP KISS

3%

Andrew Fisher -- Georgetown Palace

PARFUMERIE

3%

Michael Lovestrong -- Stage Presence Players

TARTUFFE

3%

Andrea Littlefield -- Austin City Theatre

PUFFS

2%

Blake Persyn -- University Theatre Guild

TARTUFFE

2%

Zachary Gamble -- City Theatre

PUFFS

2%

Zeke Payne -- University Theatre Guild

KING O' THE MOON

2%

Shelby Breda -- The Wimberley Players

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

2%

Samantha Plumb -- Gaslight-Baker

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

2%

Sara Barber -- City Theatre Austin

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME

2%

CB Feller -- ACC Drama

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

Samari Davis -- Zach

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

Heath Thompson -- City theatre austin

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

2%

Camp Odem -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

2%

Delan Crawford -- Broad Theatre

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

35%

- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

14%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

SHREK

13%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

8%

- AISD Summer Theatre Series

BUNNICULA

7%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

INTO THE WOODS

7%

- Chambers theatre

ALICIA

6%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

SUPERBUNNY

4%

- Georgetown palace education

TANGLE OF TIGERS

3%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY

3%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

17%

Georgetown Palace Theater

13%

Bastrop Opera House

6%

Deaf Austin Theatre

6%

Bottle Alley Theatre Company

5%

Broke Thespians Theatre Company

5%

University Theatre Guild

4%

Zilker Theatre Productions

4%

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

3%

Magnolia Musical Theatre

3%

Zach

3%

The Alchemy Theatre Company

3%

Hill Country Community Theatre

2%

City Theatre Austin

2%

Texarts

2%

Stage Presence Players

2%

Austin City Theatre

2%

Ground Floor Theatre

2%

Mary Moody Northen Theatre

2%

Austin Scottish Rite Theater

2%

Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project

2%

The Vortex

1%

The Wimberley Players

1%

Broad Theatre

1%

Chambers Theatre

1%

AISD Performing Arts Center

