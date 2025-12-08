Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; Georgetown Palace Theater Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Candice Carraway
- ROCKIN' HOLIDAY REVUE
- Bastrop Opera House
13%
Ann Talman
- ANN TALMAN, ELIZABETH TAYLOR & THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE
- Austin Cabaret Theatre/Parker Jazz Club
12%
Billie Guffey
- HAUNTED HARMONIES
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
12%
Jennifer Jennings
- KISS ME, KATE
- Entr'acte
11%
Julia Kovar
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
10%
Nathalia Hawkins
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
10%
Corazon Campos
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO!
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
7%
Billie Guffey
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
7%
Laura Moliter
- IT'S ABOUT TIME
- Sister Songs
6%
Kathy Catmull
- FEAST.
- Shrewd Productions
6%
Elizabeth Moliter
- IT'S ABOUT TIME
- Sister Songs
6%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Melissa Ford
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
11%
Matthew Kennedy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
9%
Tommie Jackson and Billie Guffey
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
7%
Korie Thompson and Kate Evetts
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
7%
Jesee Smart
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
7%
Andy Berkovsky and Cait Rudd
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
7%
Xander Bien and Gareth Schulte
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
6%
Noah Wood
- GRAND HOTEL
- Alchemy Theatre
5%
Evan Carlson
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Kim Schafer
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Texarts
4%
Brianna Dumond
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Circle Arts Theatre
4%
Noah wood, ginger morris, and Sara burke
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- impact arts
3%
Ostella Adam
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Bridget Gates
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
3%
Evelyn Hoelscher
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Natalie Uehara
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTOR
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Jesee Smart
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Toni Bravo
- MOTHERTREE
- VORTEX Theatre
2%
Sunghyun Lim
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
2%
Richard Cerrato
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
2%
Rachel Jenkins
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Tobie Minor
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
2%
Lindsay Palinsky
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Noah Wood
- SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME
- Bandwagon Arts
1%
Sarah Waddle
- HARPY
- Star Bandit Foundation
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Holcomb & Marissa Hunt
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
10%
Teresa Carson
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
6%
Tommie Jackson and Hallie Strange
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%
Erin Pena
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Faith Castaneda
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Faith Castaneda
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Allison Johnson
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
4%
Sarah Rosenkranz
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
4%
Maggie Taylor
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
4%
Bert Flanagan
- INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
4%
Eric Larson
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
4%
Kate Hellenbeck
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre
3%
Cassidy Barber
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- TexARTS
2%
Miranda Martinez
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Summer Jones
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Macy Lynn Malmstron
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%
Faith Castaneda
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Katie Crugnola
- HENRY VI.I
- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project
2%
Kerry Bechtel
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
2%
Theresa Carson
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- magnolia
2%
Maggie Taylor
- INTO THE WOODS
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Sarah Leho
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
2%
Kristin Knipp
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
2%
Dawn Allee-Hemphill
- KING LEAR
- The Baron's Men
2%
Jana Zek
- FALSETTOS
- Ground floor
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Beth James
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
8%
Lisa Holcomb
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
7%
Dr. Kristen Rogers
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
7%
Tommie Jackson
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
7%
Andy Berkovsky
- INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
6%
Anna Skidis Vargas
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
Emily Taylor
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Andy Berkovsky
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
4%
Ginger Morris and Greg Almanza
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
4%
Michael Cooper
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%
Rick Roemer
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
3%
Stephanie Smith
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Trace Turner
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
3%
Kelsey Layton
- SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
3%
Emma Goolsbey
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Carl Gonzalez
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
3%
Marco Bazan
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
3%
Hayli Isbell
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Kim Schafer
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
2%
Bridget Gates
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
2%
Rick Roemer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Doug DeGirolamo
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Preston Phillips
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Heidi Melton
- FOREVER PLAID
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Ron Watson
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Chris Fontanes
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
6%
Christine Long
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
5%
Ethan Sebree
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
5%
A. Jason Jones
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight Baker
4%
Beth James
- MISERY
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
4%
Payton Trahan
- TARTUFFE
- Austin City Theatre
4%
Emily Taylor
- MISERY
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Summer Jones
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Adam Adolfo
- WIT
- City Theatre Austin
4%
Bethany Watkin
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
3%
Miranda Martinez
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Felipe Garcia
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georegtown Palace Theatre
3%
Bridget Gates
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City Theatre Austin
3%
Betty Hukill
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
3%
Ben Wolfe
- FAT HAM
- Austin Playhouse
3%
Anna Skidis Vargas
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
2%
Jim Lindsay
- RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%
Andy Berkovsky
- THE COVER OF LIFE
- City Theatre
2%
Sunghyun Lim
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
2%
Charlie Hukill
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Morgan Urbanovsky
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Bethany Watkin
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Stage Presence Players
2%
Kairos Looney
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
2%
Jenny Lavery
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Zach
2%
Rebecca Woods
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
2%Best Ensemble THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Factory on 5th
12%MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
11%SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
5%SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%SELF PORTRAITS 5
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
4%GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
3%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
3%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%TARTUFFE
- City Theatre Austin
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
2%RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
2%OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%THAT TIME OF THE YEAR
- Stage Presence Players
2%FOREVER PLAID
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
1%PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
1%ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight Baker
1%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
1%BEAUTIFUL
- The Georgetown Palace Theatre
1%FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Faith Castaneda
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
6%
Billy Cage
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
6%
Jackie Kovner
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
6%
Josh Hervey
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
6%
Faith Castaneda
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theatre
5%
Faith Castaneda
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Kathryn Eader
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
5%
Natasha Shimelman
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Mike Fahrenthold
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Kallie Pierce
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
4%
Elba Emicente Sanchez
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Wyatt Hood
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
3%
Channing Schreyer
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
3%
Conner Gilbert
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
3%
J. Mwaki
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
3%
Jade Jacobo
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Faith Castaneda
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
3%
Mike Farenthold
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
3%
Kevin Rigdon
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Payton Trahan
- WIT
- City Theatre
2%
Kerry Goff
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Patrick Anthony
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor
2%
Willow Rae Keith
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
2%
Deanna Belardinelli
- JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Deanna Bellardinelli
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Marc Lionetti
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
12%
Adam Roberts
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
8%
Sam Parrott and Emily Parrott
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%
Ben Cook
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
6%
Adam Roberts and Tyler Mabry
- COMPANY
- Roustabout Theatre
5%
Susan Finnegan
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
4%
Ellie Jarrett
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%
Michael Rosensteel
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
Veronica Ryan
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace
4%
Colin Tuohy
- INTO THE WOODS
- University Theatre Guild
4%
Lucas Lindberg
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Jonathan Borden
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Carrie Culver
- INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
3%
Ben Cook
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
3%
Neil Gibson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Trey Shonkwiler
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
3%
Julie Rhodes
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Georgetown Palace Theatre
3%
Andy Hegar
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
2%
Lyn Koenning
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
2%
Savannah Cervantes
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
2%
Jonathan Forbes
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Carrie Culver
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
2%
Ellie Shattles
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Doctuh Mistuh Productions
2%
Carrie Culver
- THAT TIME OF THE YEAR
- Stage Presence Players
2%
Johann Solo and Griffen McDonald
- TANGLE OF TIGERS
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
1%Best Musical MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
17%SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
6%SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
5%CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
5%SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
5%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
4%GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
4%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
2%SECRET GARDEN
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%LIZZIE
- Doctuh Mistuh Productions
2%INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
2%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
2%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
1%JERSEY BOYS
- Zach
1%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Summer Theatre Series
1%URINETOWN
- Bastrop Opera House
1%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Penfold Theatre Company
1%Best New Play Or Musical THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Filigree Theatre
31%I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS
- Ground Floor Theatre
13%WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
10%UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
6%SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME
- Bandwagon arts
6%UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
5%ANTON CHEKOV IS A TASTY SNACK
- Penfold
5%WANNA PLAY
- Hyde Park Theatre
5%RABBITS
- Vortex theatre
4%TANGLE OF TIGERS
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%LOCKSLEY, TALE OF ROBIN HOOD
- Chambers theatre
3%ALL FOR ONE
- The Baron's Men
2%HARPY
- Star Bandit Foundation
2%MOTHERTREE
- VORTEX Theatre
2%ONCE AGAIN, FOREVER
- Star Bandit Foundation
2%WALDEN (REMIX)
- MMNT
1%STONES
- Star Bandit Foundation
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Will Martin
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
8%
Jerrica Steger
- SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Taylor Bini
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%
Ashley Decherd
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
4%
Marlowe Hughes
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
3%
Breanna Klotzbach
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Torrance Crary
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Donelvan Thigpen (Judas)
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
3%
Annie Fizzell
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Aaron Matijasic
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
2%
Alicia Frias Escobar
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%
Nathan Tran
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Georgetown Palace Theatre
2%
Bailey Ellis
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%
Ella Grace Harper
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
2%
Sage Hickman
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Dietrich Calhoun
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Nathan Clemenson
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Christine Jone
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Carrigan Young
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICA
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
2%
Charlize Cosmas
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Korben Lindstrom
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
DJ Delvecchio
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
2%
Andrew Cannata
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- TexARTS
1%
Jacob Rosenbaum
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
1%
Yassie Bonner
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
1%Best Performer In A Play
Ashley Griffin
- THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Fillagree
25%
Angelina Castillo
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
6%
Preston Phillips
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Cait Rudd
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
3%
Bethany Watkins
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Bastrop Opera House
3%
Will Mercer
- GREATER TUNA
- TexARTS
3%
Nathan Clemenson
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre Austin
3%
Andy Bond
- KING LEAR
- The Baron's Men
3%
Hayli Isbell
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Brenda Salas
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Samantha Plumb
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
DJ Delvecchio
- RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%
Cruz Rivas
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Suzanne Orzech
- MISERY
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Andrew Springer
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Kevin Gates
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City theatre austin
1%
Mike Crugnola
- HAMLET
- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project
1%
Nick Riley
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown palace theater
1%
Caitlyn Deeb
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Gaslight baker
1%
Lexi Morris
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
1%
Carlise Rosa
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
1%
Alaithia Velez
- MOTHERTREE
- VORTEX Theatre
1%
Emily Green
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
1%
Doris Gilbert
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Skeeta Jenkins
- FENCES
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%Best Play THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Filigree Theatre
23%THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
4%PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
4%WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
4%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%TARTUFFE
- City Theatre
3%PROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
3%STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%ROMEO & JULIET
- The Baron's Men
2%RABBITS
- The Vortex
2%THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- City Theatre Austin
2%THE COVER OF LIFE
- City Theatre
2%THE NORMAL HEART
- Austin Rainbow theatre
2%TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City theatre austin
2%FENCES
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%FAT HAM
- Austin Playhouse
2%MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
2%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
2%OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patrick Anthony
- THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- The Filigree Theatre
26%
Theada Haining
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
9%
Tommie Jackson
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%
Steven Williams
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Andy Berkovsky
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS
- City Theatre
4%
Adriana Fontánez
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Miranda Martinez
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
PJ Jetton
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Ron Watson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Robyn Gammill
- MISERY
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
3%
Holly & Patrick Crowley
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
2%
Cole Rickman
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Bethany Watkin and Eureka Hoppe
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
2%
Charlie Hukill
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Bradford Smitherman
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
2%
Donna Coughlin
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%
Kevin Rigdon
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Ann-Marie Gordon
- RABBITS
- The Vortex
2%
Philip Johnson
- SECRET GARDEN
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Christine Long and Mike Farenthold
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Anthony Pinder
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
2%
Cody Arn
- WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
1%
Andy Berkovsky
- RUMORS
- City Theatre
1%
Stephen Montalvo
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
1%
Kerry Goff
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Horak
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
11%
Victoria Schwarz, Tyler Mabry
- HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
9%
Theo Roe
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
9%
Jason Farley
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
6%
Mike Ragan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Kallie Pierce
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
5%
Seth Ellington
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Luis Parra
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Victoria Schwarz
- I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS
- Ground Floor Theatre
4%
Brooke Sauerwine
- POTUS
- Jarrott Productions
3%
Mila Luna
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Jessie Drollette
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Brooke Saurewine/ Craig Brock
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Jarrott Productions
3%
Payton Trahan and Kevin Smith
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre Austin
3%
Tommie Jackson
- SAGITTARIUS PONDEROSA
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Seth Ellington
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
3%
Seth Ellington
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexArts
2%
Ethan Wade
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
2%
Zia Fox
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
2%
Johann Solo
- RABBITS
- The Vortex
2%
Rebecca Woods
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Casey Prowell
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Wimberley Players
2%
J. Kevin Smith
- WIT
- City Theatre
2%
Rodd Simonson
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Louie Espinoza
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
AJ Reyes
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
6%
Jason Farley
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
5%
Amanda Earp
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
5%
Evan Schmitt (Caiaphas)
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
4%
Cynthia cruser
- MATILDA
- Gaslight-Baker
3%
Lily Holmes
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
3%
Austin McCauley
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Christina Burbank
- SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
3%
Ameer Mobarak
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
2%
Meg Taylor
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Amy Nichols Madison
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Texarts
2%
Antonette Knoedl
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Kara Moy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
2%
Matt Kennedy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
2%
Richard Jones
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
2%
Cara Bernstein
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Hannah Ferguson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Teddi Iley
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Lorelai Scrivner
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Myk Garcia
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
2%
Ella Goldstein
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Ana Pecina
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Will Mallick
- BYE, BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
1%
Avery LaRue
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Hunter Anderson
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Allanah Maarteen
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
6%
Amanda Garcia Faul
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
5%
Adrian Castanon Jr.
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%
Collin Moore
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Bailey Ellis
- DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE
- The Filigree Theatre
4%
Liz Waters
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
4%
Aaron McMillan
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Syvannah Riley
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
3%
Sadie Stark
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Jeff Jeffers
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
3%
Tommie Jackson
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Andrew Fisher
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
3%
Michael Lovestrong
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
3%
Andrea Littlefield
- TARTUFFE
- Austin City Theatre
3%
Blake Persyn
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Zachary Gamble
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre
2%
Zeke Payne
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Shelby Breda
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Samantha Plumb
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight-Baker
2%
Sara Barber
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- City Theatre Austin
2%
CB Feller
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
2%
Samari Davis
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Zach
2%
Heath Thompson
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City theatre austin
2%
Camp Odem
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
2%
Delan Crawford
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
35%CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- Georgetown Palace Theater
14%SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
13%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Summer Theatre Series
8%BUNNICULA
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
7%INTO THE WOODS
- Chambers theatre
7%ALICIA
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
6%SUPERBUNNY
- Georgetown palace education
4%TANGLE OF TIGERS
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%Favorite Local Theatre
Georgetown Palace Theater
17%
Bastrop Opera House
13%
Deaf Austin Theatre
6%
Bottle Alley Theatre Company
6%
Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%
University Theatre Guild
5%
Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
Gaslight-Baker Theatre
4%
Magnolia Musical Theatre
3%
Zach
3%
The Alchemy Theatre Company
3%
Hill Country Community Theatre
3%
City Theatre Austin
2%
Texarts
2%
Stage Presence Players
2%
Austin City Theatre
2%
Ground Floor Theatre
2%
Mary Moody Northen Theatre
2%
Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project
2%
The Vortex
2%
The Wimberley Players
1%
Broad Theatre
1%
Chambers Theatre
1%
AISD Performing Arts Center
1%