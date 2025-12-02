Spotlight: #SAYHERNAME at El Museo del Barrio

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Monday, December 8, 2025, at 7 pm, AAPF will host Bridges & Gatherings, a fundraising and artivism event to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the #SayHerName campaign. The main event of the evening is a staged reading of the play #SayHerName: The Lives That Should Have Been.

This play is based on interviews with members of the #SayHerName Mothers Network and reimagines the lives of Black women, girls, and femmes in a world where their deaths never occurred. The performance explores the ongoing realities faced by loved ones of those lost to state violence while using art to inspire new visions for justice and recognition.

The play originally debuted in 2019 at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, California, and has evolved alongside the #SayHerName campaign, which has been working for over a decade to reform social, judicial, and law-enforcement practices to honor Black lives as sacred.

The creative team for this production includes writers Kimberlé Crenshaw, Julia Sharpe-Levine, a.k. payne, and G’Ra Asim, with Erica Jensen as casting director and Teresa Williams as spatial designer. The Tony Award winning Kara Young will serve as the emcee for the night. Following the play, there will be a panel discussion with AAPF's co-founder and Executive Director, Kimberlé Crenshaw, along with some of the mothers of the #SayHerName Mothers Network. For VIP Ticket holders, a VIP post reception will follow.