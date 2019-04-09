The Strand Theatre Announces International 2019 Season

The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre has announced a seven show theatrical season for 2019 that includes the return of the popular Murder! at The Strand franchise, national touring show Little Black Dress, and the internationally touring star of stage and screen Ed Asner in his one man show A Man and His Prostate.

Other shows include fan-favorite revues Jukebox Giants: Motown & More and A Christmas Tradition, the beloved gospel musical Smoke on the Mountain, and the comedy-of-errors play Whose Wives Are They Anyway?.

2019 season ticket subscriptions are on sale now and include a premium VIP option for patrons to meet the stars of Little Black Dress, Smoke on the Mountain, and Ed Anser, an orchestra seating package, and a mezzanine seating package. Patrons also have the option of a flex pass, a customizable option that allows patrons to buy passes at a discounted rate and select shows and dates at their convenience. Six, five, and four show flex passes available. Perks for season subscribers include free ticket exchanges, additional Strand event discounts, lost ticket replacement, first pick of 2020 season seats, up to 25% savings over individual ticket prices, and more.

2019 SEASON SHOWS

Murder! at The Strand II: Dark Matters | April 11-21, 2019

The creators of 2018's sell-out success Murder! at The Strand are back with Murder! at The Strand II: Dark Matters, a brand new interactive inter-dimensional murder mystery that uses the entirety of The Strand's historic building to immerse the audience in a thrilling criminal investigation. Written and directed by Corey Bradberry with game design and additional story by Jeremy Ledbetter.

Little Black Dress | July 10-14, 2019

Little Black Dress, the fearlessly funny ladies' night out musical, makes for one wild and unforgettable evening with hilarious show-stopping musical numbers, Magic Mike influenced dancing, and priceless improvised audience mayhem. Together, audiences witness two women's lives through the major life events spent in their little black dresses: first job interviews, first (awkward) dates, first funerals, and more. Using hilarious improv, catchy songs, and a heartfelt story, Little Black Dress has made audiences across the globe laugh, cry, and party! Little Black Dress was created by Danielle Trzcinski (SPANK! The Fifty Shades Parody!), Amanda Barker (Sirius XM's Canada Laughs), Natalie Tenenbaum (Tony Nominated Mean Girls Broadway) and Christopher Bond (DISENCHANTED, Evil Dead The Musical!).

Jukebox Giants: Motown & More | August 16-25, 2019

The Strand's most popular show of the summer, Jukebox Giants: Motown & More is a high energy song and dance show featuring unforgettable golden oldies hits with a Motown flair. This revue will transport music lovers on a trip back to the golden age of classic pop and Motown music, featuring hits from the 50's, 60's, and 70's. Jukebox Giants: Motown & More uses high energy dancing, impressive singers, and vibrant sets and costumes to bring the timeless Motown sound to life. Audiences from all over are sure to enjoy the big hair, colorful fashions, and soulful sounds of Motown and more in this high-energy, high-excitement musical revue that is unlike any other experience in the area.

Smoke on the Mountain | September 6-8

Rollicking, exhilarating, and charmingly funny, Smoke on the Mountain features two dozen rousing bluegrass gospel songs played and sung by the traveling Sanders family. Set in North Carolina in 1938, Smoke on the Mountain follows the Sanders Family Singers' comedy of errors as they perform at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church's Saturday Night Gospel Sing and reveal their true - and hilariously imperfect - natures. Audiences will laugh, sing, and fall in love with the charming Sanders family in the show the New York Post called, "Totally beguiling... foot-stomping soul food."

Whose Wives Are They Anyway? | October 4-6

A fast-paced, hilarious farce set in a New England country club, Whose Wives Are They Anyway? follows two executives who, expecting to spend a weekend away golfing, instead find their new boss-and she's not happy. Trying to keep in her good graces, the two men find themselves in a comically tangled mess of crossed wires and mistaken identity in what The Boca Raton News calls, "A veritable laugh riot."

A Man and His Prostate starring Ed Asner | November 22-24

Seven-time Emmy award winner and icon of American television Ed Asner returns to the stage in A Man and His Prostate, a one-man show from award winning Mary Tyler Moore Show writer Ed Weinberger. This seriously funny show tells the true story of a sudden and unexpected trip to a foreign emergency room, brought to life by Asner's unparalleled comedic talent.

A Christmas Tradition | December 13-22

A Christmas Tradition will return to The Strand stage for the sixth year of sharing the holiday spirit through sparkling song and dance. This hometown favorite holiday revue features costumed singers and dancers performing both traditional and funky Christmas favorites.

Strand full season subscriptions start at $147 and flex passes start at $125. They can be purchased at strandmarietta.org or at The Strand Box Office at 770.293.0080.

The historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre is a multi-use performing arts and events facility. The theatre is governed by the Friends of The Strand, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and depends on the financial support of private and corporate donors. It is The Strand's mission to serve the community with cultural entertainment for a diverse audience and to promote economic health in the City of Marietta and Cobb County. For more information and tickets, visit www.StrandMarietta.org or contact the box office at 770-293-0080 or 117 North Park Square, Marietta. Box office hours are from 11AM-6PM, Monday through Friday, and 9AM-12PM on Saturdays. The box office opens two hours before showtime.





