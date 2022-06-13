The Elaine Sterling Institute Announces Partnership With ArtsBridge Foundation

Atlanta's good looks could be attributed to Elaine Sterling, the founder of The Elaine Sterling Institute (ESI), a respected and internationally recognized school and institute for students pursuing careers in the spa and salon industries.

Started nearly 15 years ago by Sterling, a single-mom-turned entrepreneur, she launched her eponymous brand 'with six students and a credit card.'

A trailblazer, Sterling has developed a learning institute that promotes the best of both beauty worlds: the European tradition of spa and salon techniques and standards combined with American scientific technology and innovation.

Today, ESI is "sitting pretty" as the beauty market's personal care segment is expected to reach $254 billion in 2022, according to Statista.

At a June 4 open house, ESI hosted prospective students and customers to tour the newest addition to the campus, a 12,000-sq-ft space dedicated to The Salon at ESI complete with classrooms and open salon stations teaching students who enroll in the Cosmetology Program (hair, makeup, and nails) or the Nail Program.

The previous 27,000-sq-ft space at Lenox Square remains dedicated to The Spa at ESI for students interested in studying esthetics or massage therapy.

During the opening event, ESI announced a community partnership in support of ArtsBridge Foundation, a nonprofit organization on mission to provide access to performing arts programming for K-12 students statewide, including field trips, professional development, and the production of the annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards known as The Shuler Awards.

"I'm very proud of what we have been able to accomplish at ESI," said Sterling. "I attribute much of the growth and the success to my students and highly skilled instructors, first and foremost, as they are my greatest teachers. My life has been changed by our school and the school has changed the lives of thousands of passionate, creative and ambitious students who have walked our halls."

With the pandemic and other modern day factors including workforce development and evolving career paths, ESI has developed attractive beauty course and continuing education offerings by being smart about the agility factor. ESI features flexible schedules to complement the potential student's busy work-life schedule; a hybrid classroom format; and evening and Saturday classes.

ESI graduates are recruited to work in spas, salons, med spas, and medical and wellness centers in Atlanta and beyond. And many go on to open their own businesses in and outside of Georgia. The institute enrolls an average of 480 students per year and an average of 80 percent of their graduates are placed in massage therapy, nail tech, or esthetician career openings.

