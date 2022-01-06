Synchronicity Theatre Announces Winter Postponements

Synchronicity Theatre has postponed its Winter Family Series show Bob Marley's Three Little Birds and Stripped Bare workshop performance of My Shell, My Shelter.

Read their full statement here:

"In alignment with our established commitment to keep our community safe amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the decision to postpone our winter Family Series show Bob Marley's Three Little Birds. The show will first go on tour in March, as part of our New Stages touring program, bringing high-quality Family Series productions to theatres around the southeast, thanks to the continued support of Georgia Humanities. Public performances in our theatre will now take place June 3 - June 26, 2022.

We will also shift the performance date of our next Stripped Bare workshop performance of My Shell, My Shelter to February 16, 2022, at 7:30pm.

Our production of Legacy of Light by Karen Zacarías will continue as planned with performances March 18 - April 10, 2022.

True to our mission, Synchronicity Theatre's 24th Anniversary Season will continue to feature the voices of women playwrights and provide new opportunities to uplift the voices of women and girls."

Synchronicity will also continue its mission of community building with the Playmaking for Kids and Playmaking for Girls programs (playwriting workshops for metro Atlanta group homes and refugee communities, and after school programs); the popular Women in the Arts & Business Luncheon (WIABL): Thrive at 25: A Quarter Century of Women's Uplift on Friday, April 22nd, 2022, a discussion of relevant issues facing Atlanta's business and arts communities; our Women's Work, new play in development; and our Designers of Color initiative, which provides support for emerging designers in their first professional jobs, through: structured side-by-side mentorships; financial, life skills, and mental health training, and access to established professional networks.

All performances - except for Family Series tour performances and WIABL - will be at Synchronicity Theatre, in Midtown's Peachtree Pointe complex. For tickets or more information on Synchronicity Theatre, programming, and events, visit www.synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.