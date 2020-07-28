Sketchworks Comedy Offers Virtual Sketch Comedy Writing Classes

Sketchworks Comedy, Atlanta's award-winning live sketch comedy company, will offer their sketch comedy writing classes over the video conferencing platform Zoom. The two-hour classes will occur every Monday night at 7:00PM for 6-weeks. Classes begin August 17 and concluding September 28 (taking off September 7 for Labor Day). Cost to enroll is $150.00

Determined to move forward with the writing class, Sketchworks Comedy's Education Director Maria Liatis has taken a philosophical view of social distancing. "It's unfortunate we're not at the point where we can gather in large groups yet, but offering our writing class over the Internet has allowed us to reach writers not in the Atlanta area." At the beginning of 2020, Sketchworks Comedy held a writing class where one of the participants joined virtually, from Colorado, while everyone else was in person. "Having writing students join by Skype or Zoom was something we had discussed in the past," said Sketchworks co-owner and producer Julie Shaer. "Because of the pandemic, it has become a necessity. I'm happy we've been able to adapt."

"I like that we are going to be able to reach writers anywhere and everywhere," said head writer John D. Babcock III. "If there's a budding sketch comedy writer in a small town with no comedy outlet, this is a great way to expand their sketch writing skills and get involved with a sketch comedy group. It's a great opportunity."

Sketchworks Comedy's Level 1 Writing Class provides a knowledge of different genres of sketch comedy, strategies to expand ideas and turn them into scripts, as well as writing and discussing sketches in a workshop environment.

For information and registration, visit www.SketchworksComedy.com

Beginning September 1, instructor Kirsten Krehbiel leads "Discover Character with Viewpoints." This class focuses on focus on physicality and vocal abilities as character development tools. Sketch comedy acting instructor Sanna Erica leads "Uta Hagen's Six Steps for Sketch Acting" starting October 7. There's a lot to acting teacher Uta Hagen's technique, but this class specifically covers her Six Steps for building a performance. In this class, unique to Sketchworks Comedy, participants will use Uta's steps to learn how to break down and map out scripts the "Uta way" and build characters from the inside out. A great opportunity to improve performances and help to understand comedic characters further. Classes are held virtually via Zoom.

For further information visit www.SketchworksComedy.com

Through sold out live shows and hilarious online videos, Sketchworks Comedy has been making audiences laugh with the finest sketch comedy since 2001. Different from unscripted improvisational comedy, sketch comedy involves developing original scenes and scenarios which are written and rehearsed before being performed. Our team of experienced (and funny) comedic actors, writers, and filmmakers are among the top working professionals in the industry.

Shows (excluding kid and teen shows) are not generally suitable for children under 16, and people with no sense of humor. Sketchworks Comedy also conducts classes in sketch writing, sketch acting as well as one-on-one coaching.

Sketchworks Comedy is produced by owners Julie Shaer and Brian Troxell.

Contact Sketchworks Comedy today to learn about our live shows, online content, classes and workshops, summer kids and teens camps, as well as corporate and private events. Find out why Sketchworks Comedy audiences return again and again.

Visit www.sketchworkscomedy.com.

