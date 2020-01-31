Newnan Theatre Company Presents Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society's MACBETH

Newnan Theatre Company will welcome the ladies (and gentlemen) of the Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society once again! The ladies are bringing in their best show yet, when they present their production of Macbeth to NTC, opening February 6, 2020. Thelma Greenwood, Phoebe Reese, Felicity Hamilton-Smyth, Audrey Brees, and yes, the hapless Gordon Pugh are performing Macbeth for their entry into the Townswomen's Guild Drama Festival Area Finals, and their judge for the event, George Peach, will be on hand to push the ladies to their best effort.

Mary Caroline Moore, managing director of Newnan Theatre Company, has been the liaison for the Farndale Ladies each time they have come "across the pond" to perform for audiences at NTC, and enjoys their visits immensely. "When these ladies get together," she says, "who knows what might happen on the stage. They try so hard but, well, let's just say that - they try hard. It just seems that anything that can go wrong will, indeed, go wrong, once they start their shows."

Thelma Greenwood has returned to the company after taking time off to enjoy the easier life in Brighton-By-The-Sea. "These ladies had to allow me to return, bless them, because I am the backbone of the Dramatic Society. When they need an actress of high caliber, they call me," she says.

Assisting the Farndale Ladies with their production are Andi Laaker, Terri Whitley, Allison Yost, Megs Free, Tony Daniel, Ann Moore, Faith Farrell, Jeff Allen, and Matt Perdue. Laaker, who has worked with the Farndale Ladies each time they have come to Newnan, thinks this production might be their best chance at winning the Townswomen's Guild Drama Festival Area Finals. "I enjoy working with the Farndale Ladies, but the one I truly seem to understand is Ms. Greenwood. There is something about her that seems so familiar, it's like working with a mirror image of myself."

The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society's Production of Macbeth opens February 6, and runs through February 17th. Tickets are available by going to the Newnan Theatre Company's website, www.newnantheatre.org or by calling the theatre offices at 770.683.6282. Show times are 8 pm for the Thursday - Saturday night shows, and 3 pm for the Sunday matinees. The show will be presented in NTC 's Blackbox.





