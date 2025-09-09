Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 9, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It’s time to Wake Up with our daily roundup of top theatre headlines and exciting new developments from the stage. This morning, we take you inside New 42 Studios’ 25th birthday celebration here and reveal a brand new musical in the works based on the infamous Fyre Fest disaster coming soon from an all-star creative team. Plus, BroadwayWorld is going global—find out how our coverage is now available in five languages to serve theatre lovers around the world! Don't miss highlights from John Proctor Is the Villain’s emotional closing night with an unforgettable final ritual, killer performances from Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes on the TODAY Show singing 'Seventeen', and exclusive new production photos from Cyrano de Bergerac, Endgame, and Back to the Future: The Musical. There’s also the latest in industry news—from a Cabaret lawsuit demanding financial transparency to big honors and new grants for groundbreaking artists and designers.



Pour your coffee and catch up on everything you missed—all right here!