 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 9, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 09, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 9, 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It’s time to Wake Up with our daily roundup of top theatre headlines and exciting new developments from the stage. This morning, we take you inside New 42 Studios’ 25th birthday celebration here and reveal a brand new musical in the works based on the infamous Fyre Fest disaster coming soon from an all-star creative team. Plus, BroadwayWorld is going global—find out how our coverage is now available in five languages to serve theatre lovers around the world! Don't miss highlights from John Proctor Is the Villain’s emotional closing night with an unforgettable final ritual, killer performances from Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes on the TODAY Show singing 'Seventeen', and exclusive new production photos from Cyrano de Bergerac, Endgame, and Back to the Future: The Musical. There’s also the latest in industry news—from a Cabaret lawsuit demanding financial transparency to big honors and new grants for groundbreaking artists and designers.

Pour your coffee and catch up on everything you missed—all right here!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, September 9
Leslie Odom, Jr. returns to Hamilton on Broadway
Punch begins previews on Broadway
House of McQueen opens Off-Broadway
Saturday, September 13
Waiting for Godot begins previews on Broadway
 

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 9, 2025 Image
Photos: New 42 Studios Celebrates 25th Birthday

Earlier today, New 42 Studios hosted a luncheon to celebrate 25 years of making Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos from the red carpet here.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 9, 2025 Image
Bryan Buckley, Paul Epworth & David Korins Are Developing FYRE FEST Musical

Two-time Academy Award nominee Bryan Buckley, producing team Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, international recording artist Rita Ora, Tony Award nominee Matthew Weaver and Hungry Man Productions just announced the development of FYRE FEST THE MUSICAL. We have all of the details!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 9, 2025 Image
BroadwayWorld Goes Global: News Now Available in Five Languages

International tourists are at the heart of New York City’s vibrant theatre industry, fueling Broadway, Off-Broadway, and the city’s entertainment scene. With travel facing new challenges in recent years, BroadwayWorld has taken steps to make the theatre world more welcoming than ever.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 9, 2025 Image Video: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Ends Broadway Run With Closing Night Ritual
by Michael Major
John Proctor is the Villain played its final performance on Broadway on Sunday. Watch a video of the final curtain call, where Danya Taymor led the audience in a breathing exercise – which included exhaling, inhaling, and then letting out a scream.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 9, 2025 Image Video: Lorna Courtney & Casey Likes Perform 'Seventeen' From HEATHERS on TODAY
by Michael Major
Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes appeared on the TODAY Show's Jenna and Friends to perform 'Seventeen.' Watch the video of the performance and interview now!. (more...)

Video: Charli D'Amelio Takes Final Bow in & JULIET
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Charli D'Amelio taking her final bow in & Juliet on Broadway! The TikTok sensation and Dancing With the Stars champion made her Broadway debut in the role.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 9, 2025 Image Photos: First Look at Adrian Lester & More in Rehearsals for CYRANO DE BERGERAC at the RSC
by Nicole Rosky
Rehearsal room images have been released for the RSC’s forthcoming production of Cyrano de Bergerac, Edmond Rostand’s thrilling, lyrical tale of love and lies, longing and disguise, in a new version by Simon Evans and Debris Stevenson, directed by Simon Evans.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 9, 2025 Image Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME
by Nicole Rosky
Ustinov Studio is now presenting ENDGAME, with award-winning actor, director and writer Douglas Hodge and acclaimed film and television actor Clive Francis joining the previously announced Mathew Horne and Selina Cadell in Samuel Beckett’s macabre comedy.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 9, 2025 Image Photos: Brian Conley, Maddie Grace Jepson and More in BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at new photos of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical starring Brian Conley as Doctor Emmett Brown and Tik Tok sensation Maddie Grace Jepson as Lorraine Baines.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Investor Files Lawsuit & Demands Financial Transparency from CABARET Broadway Producers
by Joshua Wright
A lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court alleges that producers of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club mismanaged funds and withheld profits from investors.. (more...)
The 1/52 Project Reveals Twelve 2025 Early Career Designer Recipients
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The 1/52 Project, the financial grant program founded by Tony Award-winning set designer Beowulf Boritt, revealed the twelve early-career designer recipients selected for the 2025 cycle to benefit from $165,000.00 in grants.. (more...)
LaChanze, Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck & More Will Be Honored at Made in NY Awards
by Nicole Rosky
Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) Commissioner Pat Swinney Kaufman today announced the honorees for the first-ever “Made in NY” Awards Ceremony for Theatre and Live Performance, celebrating individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the theatre and live performance industry in New York City.. (more...)
John Lee Beatty Will Receive Ming Cho Lee Award For Lifetime Achievement
by Nicole Rosky
Scenic designer John Lee Beatty will be honored with the Ming Cho Lee Award for Lifetime Achievement in Design bestowed by the Henry Hewes Design Awards .. (more...)
Jodie Steele, Carly Paoli and More to Star in IF I HAD YOU Workshop
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A brand-new romantic comedy musical, If I Had You, directed by award-winning Racky Plews, is set to make its second appearance in London with an exclusive workshop performance. Learn more here!. (more...)
New Hannah Benitez Play, GRAY MARE, to Have Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A private industry reading of Hannah Benitez's new play with music, Gray Mare, will be held this month. Learn more about the upcoming industry presentation here!. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Mission Critical for Arts Criticism
by Alex Freeman
We recently asked our audience a few different questions in our regular newsletter - the first, asking how many live events they attend in a month. With options of 0-1, 2-3, 4-5, and 5+, our audience reported that they fall nearly evenly across the spectrum - indicating that the BroadwayWorld audience is an excellent cross-section of the casual theatergoer and the highly committed fan.. (more...)
 
Around the Broadway World
Investor Files Lawsuit & Demands Financial Transparency from CABARET Broadway Producers
by Joshua Wright
A lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court alleges that producers of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club mismanaged funds and withheld profits from investors.. (more...)
Complete Cast & Route Set For HELL'S KITCHEN Tour; Serena Williams Joins Producing Team
by Joshua Wright
Complete casting and routing has been announced for the national tour of Hell's Kitche. Serena Williams will join the production as a producer. Performances begin October 10, 2025 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio.. (more...)

Derek Klena Joins AMERICAN IDIOT Anniversary Concert
by Nicole Rosky
On Sunday, September 21, 2025, an all-star lineup of performers will appear at 54 Below to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the iconic Green Day album, American Idiot, and the subsequent Broadway musical. We have all of the details!. (more...)

Ryan McCartan Sets Final Performance in THE GREAT GATSBY
by Nicole Rosky
Producers of the smash-hit Broadway musical The Great Gatsby announced today that stage and screen star Ryan McCartan will play his final performance this November. We have all of the details!. (more...)

Original 'Fiyero' Norbert Leo Butz Sees WICKED For the First Time in 20 Years
by Michael Major
Broadway's original 'Fiyero,' Norbert Leo Butz, returned to the Gershwin Theatre to catch a performance of the long-running musical, his first time seeing the production in over 20 years. See photos!. (more...)
David Harris Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! as 'The Duke of Monroth'
by Nicole Rosky
Broadway veteran Taye Diggs is now in his final three weeks of performances as “The Duke of Monroth” in the Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Diggs performs through Sunday, September 28th with David Harris returning to the role on Tuesday, September 30th. Harris originated “The Duke of Monroth” in the Moulin Rouge! The Musical North American Tour and made his debut in the show on Broadway.. (more...)
Michael Fabisch Will Lead Reimagined ALMOST FAMOUS at A.C.T. of CT
by Stephi Wild
A.C.T. of CT will open its 2025–2026 season with a newly reimagined production of Almost Famous: The Musical. This will mark the first professional regional staging of the show since its Broadway debut in 2022.. (more...)
Nick Blaemire's SOON Will Open Off-Broadway This Fall
by Nicole Rosky
Nick Blaemire's apocalyptic chamber musical Soon will premiere Off-Broadway in October 2025 at the East Village Basement, an intimate venue located at 321 East 9th Street in Manhattan. It will be the first musical produced in the downtown space, in a two-week limited run from October 29th to November 9th.. (more...)
John Doyle Will Direct THE SECRET GARDEN Revival at York Theatre Royal 
by Nicole Rosky
With the world premiere of Debbie Isitt’s Military Wives – The Musical about to open, York Theatre Royal today announces a major revival of the critically acclaimed Broadway hit The Secret Garden – The Musical with music by Lucy Simon and book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner Marsha Norman.. (more...)
WAITING FOR GODOT to Offer $49 Tickets Through Rush and Lottery
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Digital lottery and rush policies will launch for Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Poll Shows Majority of Midtown Voters Are Against the Times Sqaure Casino
by Nicole Rosky
According to a new poll commissioned by the No Times Square Casino Coalition, 67% of registered voters who live in Midtown and on the West Side oppose a proposed Times Square casino.. (more...)
 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Put your mind to it
Don't be blind to it
And we can fine tune it."

- Back to the Future

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
23 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
36 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
86 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos