Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 9, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It’s time to Wake Up with our daily roundup of top theatre headlines and exciting new developments from the stage. This morning, we take you inside New 42 Studios’ 25th birthday celebration here and reveal a brand new musical in the works based on the infamous Fyre Fest disaster coming soon from an all-star creative team. Plus, BroadwayWorld is going global—find out how our coverage is now available in five languages to serve theatre lovers around the world! Don't miss highlights from John Proctor Is the Villain’s emotional closing night with an unforgettable final ritual, killer performances from Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes on the TODAY Show singing 'Seventeen', and exclusive new production photos from Cyrano de Bergerac, Endgame, and Back to the Future: The Musical. There’s also the latest in industry news—from a Cabaret lawsuit demanding financial transparency to big honors and new grants for groundbreaking artists and designers.
Pour your coffee and catch up on everything you missed—all right here!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Tuesday, September 9
Leslie Odom, Jr. returns to Hamilton on Broadway
Punch begins previews on Broadway
House of McQueen opens Off-Broadway
Saturday, September 13
Waiting for Godot begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Photos: New 42 Studios Celebrates 25th Birthday
Earlier today, New 42 Studios hosted a luncheon to celebrate 25 years of making Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos from the red carpet here.
|
Bryan Buckley, Paul Epworth & David Korins Are Developing FYRE FEST Musical
Two-time Academy Award nominee Bryan Buckley, producing team Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, international recording artist Rita Ora, Tony Award nominee Matthew Weaver and Hungry Man Productions just announced the development of FYRE FEST THE MUSICAL. We have all of the details!
|
BroadwayWorld Goes Global: News Now Available in Five Languages
International tourists are at the heart of New York City’s vibrant theatre industry, fueling Broadway, Off-Broadway, and the city’s entertainment scene. With travel facing new challenges in recent years, BroadwayWorld has taken steps to make the theatre world more welcoming than ever.
|Must Watch
| Video: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Ends Broadway Run With Closing Night Ritual
by Michael Major
John Proctor is the Villain played its final performance on Broadway on Sunday. Watch a video of the final curtain call, where Danya Taymor led the audience in a breathing exercise – which included exhaling, inhaling, and then letting out a scream.. (more...)
|
Video: Lorna Courtney & Casey Likes Perform 'Seventeen' From HEATHERS on TODAY
Video: Charli D'Amelio Takes Final Bow in & JULIET
|Hot Photos
| Photos: First Look at Adrian Lester & More in Rehearsals for CYRANO DE BERGERAC at the RSC
by Nicole Rosky
Rehearsal room images have been released for the RSC’s forthcoming production of Cyrano de Bergerac, Edmond Rostand’s thrilling, lyrical tale of love and lies, longing and disguise, in a new version by Simon Evans and Debris Stevenson, directed by Simon Evans.. (more...)
| Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME
by Nicole Rosky
Ustinov Studio is now presenting ENDGAME, with award-winning actor, director and writer Douglas Hodge and acclaimed film and television actor Clive Francis joining the previously announced Mathew Horne and Selina Cadell in Samuel Beckett’s macabre comedy.. (more...)
| Photos: Brian Conley, Maddie Grace Jepson and More in BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at new photos of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical starring Brian Conley as Doctor Emmett Brown and Tik Tok sensation Maddie Grace Jepson as Lorraine Baines.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Derek Klena Joins AMERICAN IDIOT Anniversary Concert
by Nicole Rosky
On Sunday, September 21, 2025, an all-star lineup of performers will appear at 54 Below to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the iconic Green Day album, American Idiot, and the subsequent Broadway musical. We have all of the details!. (more...)
Ryan McCartan Sets Final Performance in THE GREAT GATSBY
by Nicole Rosky
Producers of the smash-hit Broadway musical The Great Gatsby announced today that stage and screen star Ryan McCartan will play his final performance this November. We have all of the details!. (more...)
|
