Original 'Fiyero' Norbert Leo Butz Sees WICKED For the First Time in 20 Years

Broadway's original "Fiyero," Norbert Leo Butz, returned to the Gershwin Theatre to catch a performance of the long-running musical, his first time seeing the production in over 20 years. The Tony-winner – who met his wife, Michelle Federer, doing the show – went to see his friend, Jordan Litz, play the role he originated on Broadway.

"So many incredible memories," he posted on Instagram. "I brought my youngest, Georgia as my date to see my friend and neighbor Jordan Litz shine as Fiyero. The whole cast is fantastic and the show looks incredible. This one will always hold a special place for me: met the love of my life here and she gave us this amazing girl."

Butz shared photos from his visit, including shots with Litz, and current stars Lencia Kebede and Allie Trimm. His fellow original Broadway cast member William Youmans is also currently appearing in the production, playing Dr. Dillamond.

About Wicked

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 70 million people worldwide and has over $6 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

The blockbuster film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas