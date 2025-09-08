Derek Klena Joins AMERICAN IDIOT Anniversary Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, September 21, 2025, an all-star lineup of performers will appear at 54 Below to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the iconic Green Day album, American Idiot, and the subsequent Broadway musical.

Tony Award-nominee Derek Klena (Wicked, Anastasia, Moulin Rouge) joins the cast of this concert honoring material of which he remains a huge fan.

“The themes in these intricate, powerful lyrics have only gained significance as our democracy is tested and global unrest persists,” Klena states. “Could not think of a better time to sing it out.”

“It’s a joy to revisit the classic anthems of American Idiot for the 21st birthday of this seminal album,” continues Van Hughes, a member of the Original Broadway Cast and first national tour who starred opposite Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong. “It was the most rewarding and special time in my onstage career.”

In addition to Klena, newly announced lineup additions J. Antonio Rodriguez (Hadestown), Teddy Grey (The British Invasion), Chelsea Turbin (American Idiot), Taylor Iman Jones (Six), and Omar Lopez-Cepero (American Idiot) will join Hughes and other American Idiot Broadway and tour alums, including Gerard Canonico, Nicci Claspell, Matt DeAngelis, Francesca Granell, Carson Higgins, Brian Charles Johnson, Brandon Kalm, and Johnny Newcomb, as well as singer/songwriter Max Bartos (Sing Street), Dillon Klena (Jagged Little Pill national tour), and Trent Saunders (Dead Outlaw, Hadestown, Disney’s Aladdin).

Produced by Bartos, DeAngelis (Waitress, Hair, Swept Away), and director/producer Laura Pietropinto (Next to Normal), this explosive tribute concert marks over two decades since Green Day's acclaimed album first shook the world—and ten years since the curtain fell on one of Broadway’s most electrifying rock operas.

“This is more than a concert,” Bartos says. “It’s a celebration of rebellion, heartbreak, and finding your voice in a world on fire.”

Adds Pietropinto, “When Billie Joe Armstrong, Michael Mayer, Tom Kitt, Steven Hoggett, and the original Broadway cast collaborated to bring this rock opera to the stage, they created a movement for young people, Green Day fans, and theatregoers. Through this concert, we are privileged to be able to connect many of the original artists involved with American Idiot to a whole new generation at a time where the music, lyrics, and spirit of the album resonate as loudly now as they did then.”

With music supervision by Julie McBride (Redwood, Moulin Rouge!, SpongeBob SquarePants) and music direction by Emmy winner Sean Pallatroni, the night will offer unforgettable performances of classic tracks, storytelling moments, and a nostalgic journey through the themes of rebellion, hope, and the quest for identity that American Idiot so brilliantly encapsulates.

DeAngelis concludes, “This show changed my life, and it’s an honor to be among these incredible artists and amazing production team celebrating a genre-defining rock opera that resonates now more than ever. Producing is always more fun when you believe in the material (and also when it melts faces this hard).”