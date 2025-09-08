Video: Charli D'Amelio Takes Final Bow in & JULIET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a video of Charli D'Amelio taking her final bow in & Juliet on Broadway! The TikTok sensation and Dancing With the Stars champion made her Broadway debut in the role of 'Charmion' on October 29, 2024, and was originally scheduled to perform in the Max Martin and David West Read-penned hit through January 19. However, she stuck with the hit musical at the Sondheim Theatre through September 7.

After the performance, D'Amelio's co-stars congratulated her on her run, highlighting her commitment and accomplishment performing eight times a week amid her busy schedule. Watch the full curtain call above.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,’ NSYNC Star Joey Fatone as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Jeannette Bayardelle as 'Angélique,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway.

By Spring 2025, & Juliet will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route last fall and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, joined by the UK Tour (which began in July 2024), and a German production (October 2024). This December, an additional production will open at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, returning to the musical’s first North American home. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

Tickets for & Juliet are available now at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre box office (starting at $56.00 including fees) or at AndJulietBroadway.com (starting at $69.00 including fees). For day-of rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Rush tickets will be available each performance day (minus select blackout dates) at 9am, on a first-come, first-served basis on TodayTix for $47 per ticket. Standing room tickets will be $45 per ticket, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability. Running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, & Juliet is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.