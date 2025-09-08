Photos: New 42 Studios Celebrates 25th Birthday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier today, New 42 Studios hosted a luncheon to celebrate 25 years of making Broadway. New 42 Studios’ silver anniversary and the organization’s recent Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre provide the ideal moment to reflect upon New 42 Studios’ impact on the Broadway community. Since its inception in 2000, New 42 Studios has helped over 1,500 rehearsing productions make it to the stage, including 18 Tony Award winners for Best Play and Best Musical!

Inspired by MGM Studios’ once-in-a-generation luncheon commemorating their 25th anniversary, this event, hosted by Jonathan Groff and New 42 Artist Council Member Sarah Jessica Parker, the intimate luncheon showcased Broadway’s past, present, and future.

BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Rachel Dratch

Rachel Dratch

Michael Thurber

Michael Thurber

Santino Fontana

Santino Fontana

Russell Granet, David Beach

Russell Granet, David Beach

Henry Tisch

Henry Tisch

Henry Tisch, Fiona Howe Rudin, Russell Granet

Francis Jue

Francis Jue

Fiona Howe Rudin

Fiona Howe Rudin

Nadia Quinn

Nadia Quinn

Joy Woods

Joy Woods

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Jessica Vosk

Jessica Vosk

Tom Kitt

Tom Kitt

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff

Lilli Cooper

Lilli Cooper

Henry Tisch, Jonathan Groff, Fiona Howe Rudin, Russell Granet

Andrew Durand

Andrew Durand

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Sonny Palladino

Sonny Palladino

Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James

Aaron Jackson

Aaron Jackson

James Cusati-Moyer

James Cusati-Moyer

Austin Scott

Austin Scott

Sammy Lopez

Sammy Lopez

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee

David Cromer

David Cromer

Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Isabelle McCalla

Isabelle McCalla

Mitch Wood

Mitch Wood

Phillip Taratula

Phillip Taratula

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Stark Sands

Stark Sands

Jerry Mitchell

Jerry Mitchell

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Jerry Zaks

Jerry Zaks

Lois Smith

Lois Smith

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon

Sean McManus

Sean McManus

Jeremy Kushnier

Jeremy Kushnier

Carolee Carmello

Carolee Carmello

Marija Abney

Marija Abney

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker

Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon

Christopher Rice-Thomson, Clay Rice-Thomson

Christopher Rice-Thomson, Clay Rice-Thomson

Kecia Lewis

Kecia Lewis

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Michael Greif

Michael Greif

Erik Bottcher

Erik Bottcher

Claybourne Elder

Claybourne Elder

Nikki Renee Daniels

Nikki Renee Daniels

Jeb Brown

Jeb Brown

Christopher Ashley

Christopher Ashley

Kerry Butler

Kerry Butler

Elizabeth Teeter

Elizabeth Teeter

Richard Kind

Richard Kind

John Riddle

John Riddle

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Robyn Coles

Robyn Coles