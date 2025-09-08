Photos: New 42 Studios Celebrates 25th Birthday

The event was hosted by Jonathan Groff and New 42 Artist Council Member Sarah Jessica Parker.
Earlier today, New 42 Studios hosted a luncheon to celebrate 25 years of making Broadway. New 42 Studios’ silver anniversary and the organization’s recent Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre provide the ideal moment to reflect upon New 42 Studios’ impact on the Broadway community. Since its inception in 2000, New 42 Studios has helped over 1,500 rehearsing productions make it to the stage, including 18 Tony Award winners for Best Play and Best Musical!
Inspired by MGM Studios’ once-in-a-generation luncheon commemorating their 25th anniversary, this event, hosted by Jonathan Groff and New 42 Artist Council Member Sarah Jessica Parker, the intimate luncheon showcased Broadway’s past, present, and future.
BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Rachel Dratch
Michael Thurber
Santino Fontana
Russell Granet, David Beach
Henry Tisch
Henry Tisch, Fiona Howe Rudin, Russell Granet
Francis Jue
Fiona Howe Rudin
Nadia Quinn
Joy Woods
Jasmine Amy Rogers
Jessica Vosk
Tom Kitt
Jonathan Groff
Lilli Cooper
Henry Tisch, Jonathan Groff, Fiona Howe Rudin, Russell Granet
Andrew Durand
Andre De Shields
Sonny Palladino
Nikki M. James
Aaron Jackson
James Cusati-Moyer
Austin Scott
Sammy Lopez
J. Harrison Ghee
David Cromer
Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
Isabelle McCalla
Mitch Wood
Phillip Taratula
Betsy Wolfe
Stark Sands
Jerry Mitchell
Celia Keenan-Bolger
Jerry Zaks
Lois Smith
Cynthia Nixon
Sean McManus
Jeremy Kushnier
Carolee Carmello
Marija Abney
Sarah Jessica Parker
Brandon Victor Dixon
Christopher Rice-Thomson, Clay Rice-Thomson
Kecia Lewis
Elizabeth Stanley
Michael Greif
Erik Bottcher
Claybourne Elder
Nikki Renee Daniels
Jeb Brown
Christopher Ashley
Kerry Butler
Elizabeth Teeter
Richard Kind
John Riddle
LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Robyn Coles
Videos