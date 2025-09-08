John Doyle Will Direct THE SECRET GARDEN Revival at York Theatre Royal 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With the world premiere of Debbie Isitt’s Military Wives – The Musical about to open, York Theatre Royal today announces a major revival of the critically acclaimed Broadway hit The Secret Garden – The Musical with music by Lucy Simon and book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner Marsha Norman. The production will be directed by Tony Award-winning Director John Doyle, who makes a welcome return to the theatre where he served as Artistic Director from 1993 to 1997.

Based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved classic, The Secret Garden, this new revival opens at York Theatre Royal on 19 March 2026, with previews from 17 March, and runs until 4 April.

The original Broadway production premiered at the St. James Theatre in 1991 to widespread critical acclaim, going on to win three Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards.

Director John Doyle said today, “I’m thrilled to be returning to York Theatre Royal and equally thrilled to be directing this beautiful, hopeful musical.”

Paul Crewes, CEO of York Theatre Royal, said today, “It is wonderful to have John Doyle return to York Theatre Royal and direct this beautiful Yorkshire story. We are excited that this will be a fresh take on this critically acclaimed musical, and that our audiences will be the first to experience it.”

The show goes on sale to York Theatre Royal members from 1 pm on 8 September, with tickets going on general sale from 1 pm on 13 September.

North Yorkshire, 1906. Newly orphaned, Mary Lennox is sent to the moors to live with her widower uncle. Arriving at the secluded Misselthwaite Manor, Mary finds the house inhabited by memories and spirits from the past.

When she discovers her Aunt Lily’s mysterious, neglected garden, Mary is determined to breathe new life into it. With the help of her new friends, she learns the power of connection and the restorative magic of nature.

Directed by Tony Award-winner John Doyle and brought to life by a cast of actor-musicians, this is a moving and timeless story of love, loss, healing and hope.