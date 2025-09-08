Michael Fabisch Will Lead Reimagined ALMOST FAMOUS at A.C.T. of CT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A.C.T. of CT will open its 2025–2026 season with a newly reimagined production of Almost Famous: The Musical. This will mark the first professional regional staging of the show since its Broadway debut in 2022—and it comes with major star power behind the scenes.

The Ridgefield-based theater has partnered directly with the show's original creators—Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award–winning composer Tom Kitt and Academy Award–winning writer and filmmaker Cameron Crowe—to breathe new life into this rock-and-roll love letter. Not only will the book and score be revised for this production, but the show will also be guided by a fresh directorial vision from A.C.T. of CT Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine.

“Almost Famous is more than just a musical—it's a love letter to rock and roll, community, and what it means to be a fan,” Levine says. “This newly reimagined version will be intimate, raw, and electric—and we are beyond honored to have the original creators entrust A.C.T. of CT with this next chapter in the life of their work.”

Cameron Crowe, whose 2000 film inspired the musical, is deeply involved in the reimagining process. “Working with Daniel C. Levine, and with Tom Kitt and Bryan Perri again, has been such an exciting and joyful experience,” he shares. “Almost Famous has always been my most personal story, and the intimate and inspiring attention this creative team brings to the production reminds me of when I first fell in love with music. Everything feels possible, and thanks to Daniel and A.C.T. of CT, we're bringing Almost Famous to the stage again with our whole hearts.”

Bryan Perri—music supervisor for the original Broadway run—returns to his post for the A.C.T. of CT production, bringing continuity and depth to the process.

For Kitt, this version is more than a revival—it's a chance to define the show's legacy. “This is one of my most special and cherished creations,” he says. “Enormous thanks to Dan, Bryan, and everyone at A.C.T. for giving Cameron and me this extraordinary opportunity to create what we hope will be the definitive version of Almost Famous.”

Based on Crowe's semi-autobiographical screenplay, the musical follows a teenage journalist who finds himself immersed in the unpredictable, soul-stirring world of 1970s rock. With its creators actively engaged, A.C.T. of CT continues to position itself as a bold, innovative force in American regional theater.

The production will star Michael Fabisch as William Miller, Tess Marshall as Penny Lane, Anika Larsen as Elaine Miller, Max Sangerman as Lester Bangs, Liam Fennecken as Dick Roswell, SJ Nelson as Sapphire, Kendall Skye Beccera as Polexia, Julia Cassandra as Estrella, Jack Rasmussen as Russell Hammond, Chris Chernin as Jeff Bebe, Caleb Hartsfield as Larry Fellows, Trevor Bunce as Silent Ed, Ella Perez as Anita Miller, Shaylen Harger as Leslie, Dale Obermark as Dennis Hope, Andrew "Andi" Maroney as Vic Nettles; and will feature Kevin Perdido, Eric May Liu, Jillian Millette, Raul Calderon, and Jack Parrotta.

ALMOST FAMOUS has a book and lyrics by Cameron Crowe and music by Tom Kitt, based on the motion picture written by Cameron Crowe. The A.C.T. of CT production will be directed by Daniel C. Levine, with music direction by Nicholas Connors and choreography by Jessica Chen. The show's scenic design is by David Goldstein, costume design by Leslie Bernstein, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Shannon Slaton, projection design by Camilla Tassi, wig/hair design by Earon Chew Nealey, casting by Koppel Casting, and music supervision by A.C.T. of CT's Grammy-nominated Bryan Perri.

ALMOST FAMOUS is rated PG-13 (it does include occasional strong language and some mature themes related to sexuality: parental discretion is advised), and will run from Thursday, October 18 through Sunday, November 23, 2025. Performances are: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm.