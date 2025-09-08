WAITING FOR GODOT to Offer $49 Tickets Through Rush and Lottery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Digital lottery and rush policies will launch for Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s masterpiece Waiting for Godot starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir,’ which begins previews this Saturday evening, September 13 at 8 PM at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre ahead of a Sunday, September 28 opening night.

TodayTix Digital Rush

Rush tickets are available for $49 the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9 AM ET. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seats may be partial view. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day.

Lucky Seat Digital Lottery

Digital lottery tickets will be available on Lucky Seat for $49 each. Feeling lucky? Waiting for Godot has announced a lottery ticket policy in New York playing at the Hudson Theatre. Starting today at 12 PM ET, participants will have a chance to enter to win $49 tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery.

For weekday performances, entries will be accepted until 9:30 AM ET the day before the performance, with winners being selected beginning at 10 AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed. For weekend performances, entries will be accepted until 9:30 AM ET the Friday before, with winner selection following at 10 AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed.

Winners will have a limited window in which to purchase and claim their tickets, so those entering are encouraged to keep an eye on the drawing on the dates they have entered. Tickets are subject to availability, seats may be partial view, and while every effort will be to keep seats in pairs, there is a chance that pairs may be split up. Limit of two tickets per patron. Entries are accepted at LuckySeat.com. This strictly limited engagement will play through Sunday, January 4, 2026 only.

Reeves and Winter are joined by OBIE and Theater World Award winner Brandon J. Dirden as ‘Pozzo’ and Michael Patrick Thornton will play ‘Lucky.’ The role of ‘A Boy’ is shared by Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams. The cast is completed by understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio.

Beckett’s masterpiece, Waiting For Godot, is acknowledged as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. Originally premiering in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London, it has become a cultural touchstone having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television, dance, opera, visual arts, fashion, and even video games. London’s National Theatre surveyed over 800 leaders of the theater world and Waiting For Godot topped the list as the most significant play of the last 100 years.