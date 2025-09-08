BroadwayWorld Goes Global: News Now Available in Five Languages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



International tourists are at the heart of New York City’s vibrant theatre industry, fueling Broadway, Off-Broadway, and the city’s entertainment scene. With travel facing new challenges in recent years, BroadwayWorld has taken steps to make the theatre world more welcoming than ever.

Earlier this summer, BroadwayWorld introduced international guides in multiple languages, sharing some of the site’s most popular resources for first-time Broadway visitors, tourists, and new theatregoers. Developed in partnership with BroadwayWorld’s international editors, these guides launched in:

Now, BroadwayWorld is taking the next step by expanding beyond guides to offer daily Broadway news in localized translations. With the beta launch of BWW Translate, readers around the world can follow BroadwayWorld’s industry-leading coverage in Spanish, French, German, Chinese, and Japanese, with additional languages to follow later this year.

“There’s no better way to welcome a visitor than in their own language,” said Robert Diamond, CEO and Founder of BroadwayWorld. “We’re proud to help bring the message of Broadway around the globe, making our news, features, and coverage more accessible to the international theatre community.”

About BroadwayWorld

Wisdom Digital Media Publishing launched in 2001 and its flagship site, BroadwayWorld.com, in 2003. BroadwayWorld is the largest theatre site on the internet, covering Broadway, the West End and beyond to 100 US cities, 45 countries and in 12 languages worldwide. BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

The launch of BWW Translate underscores BroadwayWorld’s mission to connect theatre fans everywhere, ensuring Broadway’s stories reach audiences worldwide in the language they know best.