Photos: First Look at Adrian Lester & More in Rehearsals for CYRANO DE BERGERAC at the RSC

Rehearsal room images have been released for the RSC’s forthcoming production of Cyrano de Bergerac, Edmond Rostand’s thrilling, lyrical tale of love and lies, longing and disguise, in a new version by Simon Evans and Debris Stevenson, directed by Simon Evans. The production runs in the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon between Saturday 27 September and Saturday 15 November.

Olivier Award-winning actor Adrian Lester makes his RSC debut to play Cyrano. Adrian’s theatre credits includes: Henry V, Othello (National Theatre; Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Actor), Company (Donmar Warehouse/West End; Olivier Award for Best Actor), As You Like It (Cheek By Jowl), Red Velvet (London and New York; Critics’ Circle Best Actor Award), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and The Lehman Trilogy (Broadway; TONY Award nomination for Best Actor). Television credits include: Sandman, Hustle, Undeclared War, Undercover, Life, Trauma, Trigger Point andLondon Spy. Film credits include: Primary Colors, The Day After Tomorrow, As You Like It, Dust and Mary, Queen of Scots.

Susannah Fielding returns to the RSC to play Roxane. Previous RSC credits include The Merchant of Venice (as Portia opposite Patrick Stewart’s Shylock). Other theatre credits include: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Bridge Theatre), The Country Wife, (Chichester Festival Theatre),The Crossing Plays (Royal Court), Bull (Young Vic), An Enemy of the People (Sheffield Crucible), The Merchant of Venice, American Psycho – The Musical (Almeida), The Beaux Stratagem, Much Ado About Nothing, The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other, Philistines and The Rose Tattoo (National Theatre). Television credits include: Here We Go, The Cleaner, Who is Erin Carter?, This Time with Alan Partridge, Life, Black Mirror and The Cockfields. Susannah won the Ian Charleson Award in 2014 for her portrayal of Portia in The Merchant of Venice (Almeida).

Levi Brown makes his RSC debut as Christian. Other theatre credits include appearing alongside Ralph Fiennes in Macbeth (UK/global tour). TV credits include This Town (BBC One), for which he was nominated for an RTS and Edinburgh TV award, Babydoll (Paramount), Payback (ITV), Invasion (Apple) and I Hate You (Channel 4).

The full company comprises: Levi Brown (Christian de Neuvillette), Joseph Christain (Edmond (Young Reserve)), Sunny Chung (Sister Claire/Madame Jodolet), Philip Cumbus (Le Bret), Greer Dale-Foulkes (Abigail), Rachel Dawson (Band Member/Ensemble), Susannah Fielding (Roxane), Oliver Grant (Band Leader/Ensemble), Scott Handy (Comte de Guiche), Adrian Lester (Cyrano de Bergerac), Caolan McCarthy (Arnauld), David Mildon (Jodolet/ Carbon (Reserve)), Matt Mordak (Valvert/Pierre (Reserve)), Chris Nayak (Monfleury/Priest/Bernard (Reserve)), Daniel Norford (Louis (Reserve)) and Christian Patterson (Ragueneau).