Complete Cast & Route Set For HELL'S KITCHEN Tour; Serena Williams Joins Producing Team

23-time Grand Slam champion and entrepreneur Serena Williams will join the producing team for the North American Tour of Hell's Kitchen. “I was blown away when I saw HELL’S KITCHEN on Broadway last summer,” said Williams. “I am proud to join the producing team of my first ever Broadway show and support Alicia and the amazing company of HELL’S KITCHEN as they get ready to light up the country on tour. Go see HELL’S KITCHEN when it comes to a city near you!"

Alicia Keys said, “Our show is all about dreaming big and there is no one who embodies that spirit quite like Serena Williams. I am so excited to have Serena join the HELL’S KITCHEN family as a co-producer as we begin our North American tour...it just keeps getting better! We’re so grateful! Let's go!!!”

Additionally, the final two principal cast members and the full ensemble who will electrify stages across the country in the highly anticipated, multi-year North American tour of HELL’S KITCHEN, were announced today.

Joining previously announced principals Maya Drake (Ali), Kennedy Caughell (Jersey) and Roz White (Miss Liza Jane), HELL’S KITCHEN will star Desmond Sean Ellington as Davis and JonAvery Worrell as Knuck.

The full ensemble features Stemarciae Bain, Miya Bass, Jaylen T. Bryant, Rashada Dawan, Sherée Marcelle Dunwell, ’Zaiah Ellis, Mae-Lynn Flores, Marques Furr, Destini Hendricks, Jeffrey May Hyche, Alfred Jackson, Gigi Lewis, Christopher Miller, Usman Ali Mughal, Chikezie Nwankwo, Sangeetha "Sang" Santhebennur, Marley Soleil, Beda Spindola, Asten Stewart, Teetee, Sydney Townsend, Timothy Wilson and Ethan Zundell.

HELL’S KITCHEN the hit Broadway musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, will premiere with a three-week engagement at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio October 10 - November 1, 2025. Tickets are on sale now and available at playhousesquare.org. The tour will visit more than 30 cities in its first year. For additional tour cities and ticket information, visit hellskitchen.com.

HELL’S KITCHEN won two 2025 Tony Awards and the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical, now in its second full year on Broadway, continues to play to rapturous audiences nightly at the Shubert Theatre in New York City.

Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL’S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.

More than watching a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat and has you buzzing when you leave, wondering who to tell about it first. The music—a mix of Keys’ greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—is brought to life through exhilarating choreography. It’s a soundtrack of rebellion, life, and love that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going.

The creative team for HELL’S KITCHEN includes Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Tony Award® winner Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award® winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Monet (Associate Director), Ricky Tripp (Associate Choreographer), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management). Casting by Heidi Griffiths, CSA & Kate Murray, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Veronica Aglow and the Company Manager is Deborah Barrigan.

The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tony Award® winner Tom Kitt and Tony Award® nominee Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt. Lily Ling is the Associate Music Supervisor and Emily Orr is the Music Director for the tour.

Hell's Kitchen North American Tour Schedule

Cleveland, OH - 10/10/2025 - 11/1/2025 - Playhouse Square

Pittsburgh, PA - 11/4/2025 - 11/9/2025 - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

Chicago, IL - 11/11/2025 - 11/30/2025 - James L. Nederlander Theatre

Detroit, MI - 12/2/2025 - 12/14/2025 - Fisher Theatre

Appleton, WI - 12/16/2025 - 12/21/2025 - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

New Orleans, LA - 12/30/2025 - 1/4/2026 - Saenger Theatre

Atlanta, GA - 1/6/2026 - 1/11/2026 - Fox Theatre

Cincinnati, OH - 1/13/2026 - 1/25/2026 - Aronoff Center for the Performing Arts

St. Louis, MO - 1/27/2026 - 2/8/2026 - Fabulous Fox Theatre

Greenville, SC - 2/10/2026 - 2/15/2026 - Peace Center

Durham, NC - 2/17/2026 - 2/22/2026 - DPAC

Greensboro, NC - 2/24/2026 - 3/1/2026 - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Orlando, FL - 3/3/2026 - 3/8/2026 - Dr. Phillips Center

Fort Lauderdale, FL - 3/10/2026 - 3/22/2026 - Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Tampa, FL - 3/24/2026 - 4/4/2026 - Straz Center

Oklahoma, OK - 4/7/2026 - 4/12/2026 - Civic Center Music Hall

Denver, CO - 4/14/2026 - 4/26/2026 - Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Tempe, AZ - 4/28/2026 - 5/3/2026 - ASU Gammage

San Francisco, CA - 5/6/2026 - 5/24/2026 - Orpheum Theatre

Los Angeles, CA - 5/26/2026 - 6/21/2026 - Pantages Theatre

Las Vegas, NV - 6/23/2026 - 6/28/2026 - Smith Center

Reno, NV - 6/30/2026 - 7/5/2026 - Pioneer Center

Salt Lake City, UT - 7/7/2026 - 7/12/2026 - Eccles Theatre

Portland, OR - 7/14/2026 - 7/19/2026 - Keller Auditorium

Seattle, WA - 7/21/2026 - 7/26/2026 - Paramount Theatre

Sacramento, CA - 7/29/2026 - 8/9/2026 - Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center

San Diego, CA - 8/11/2026 - 8/16/2026 - Civic Theatre

Tucson, AZ - 8/18/2026 - 8/23/2026 - UA Centennial Hall

Charlotte, NC - 9/8/2026 - 9/13/2026 - Belk Theatre at Blumenthal Arts