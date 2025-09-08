 tracker
David Harris Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! as 'The Duke of Monroth'

Taye Diggs performs through Sunday, September 28th.

By: Sep. 08, 2025
David Harris Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! as 'The Duke of Monroth' Image
Broadway veteran Taye Diggs is now in his final three weeks of performances as “The Duke of Monroth” in the Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Diggs performs through Sunday, September 28th with David Harris returning to the role on Tuesday, September 30th. Harris originated “The Duke of Monroth” in the Moulin Rouge! The Musical North American Tour and made his debut in the show on Broadway.

Having performed to over 10 million audience members worldwide, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing in New York, across North America on a national tour, in London’s West End, Germany, Japan, The Netherlands and on World Tour.

ABOUT Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL 

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.  

“Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful,” raves The New York Times. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre,” said the New York Post. Entertainment Weekly concludes that “it’s easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years.” 

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine. 

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award®winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

 Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musicalis more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady GagaThe stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered more than 20 years ago.

 

 



