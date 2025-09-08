Ryan McCartan Sets Final Performance in THE GREAT GATSBY

McCartan will play his final performance in the title role on Sunday, November 9, 2025.
Producers of the smash-hit Broadway musical The Great Gatsby announced today that stage and screen star Ryan McCartan will play his final performance in the title role on Sunday, November 9, 2025. The award-winning and record-breaking musical continues to roar on at The Broadway Theatre, with a new block of tickets now on sale through March 29, 2026. The new Jay Gatsby will be announced soon.
McCartan (Heathers The Musical, Wicked, Disney Channel’s “Liv & Maddie”) currently stars opposite Broadway standout Aisha Jackson (The Notebook, Once Upon A One More Time, Waitress) as Daisy Buchanan, Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Nick, Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby (Frozen tour) as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots) as Meyer Wolfsheim.
F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby, a new hit show transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.
Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, featuring music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), The Great Gatsby was adapted for the Broadway stage by Jonathan Larson Grant-winning playwright Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”). The Broadway premiere of The Great Gatsby is presented by acclaimed, award-winning producer Chunsoo Shin.
The show first opened in April 2024 “led by vocal-powerhouse stars Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, in an extravagant, crowd-pleasing spectacle, where a cascade of visual splendor showers the eye.” (Washington Post). McCartan and Jackson joined the cast in 2025, a landmark year honoring the 100th Anniversary of the novel’s publishing in 1925. The celebrations kicked off in January with a special Great Gatsby Centennial Gala in partnership with The New York Public Library – with all proceeds benefiting The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts – and continued with special events throughout the spring, including dozens of city-wide partnerships and an Empire State Building Lighting Ceremony.
The musical features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic & projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), and hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), the Music Director is Daniel Edmonds (Strictly Ballroom), and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio (Beautiful – cast album). Fight & Intimacy Coordinator is Rocío Mendez. Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Brian Bogin (The Great Comet, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool). Mark Shacket (Funny Girl, Slave Play) of Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer.
Completing the production’s Broadway ensemble are Alexis Hasbrouck (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Nathaniel Hunt (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Brandon J. Large (Aladdin Nat’l Tour), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Chase Peacock (Swept Away), Mariah Reives (Funny Girl), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Tess Soltau (Once Upon A One More Time), Kyla Stone (Harmony), Derek Jordan Taylor (BOOP!), Preston Taylor (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), and Jessica Mallare White (Aladdin Nat’l Tour). Runako Campbell (Jagged Little Pill), Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Carissa Gaughran (Pretty Woman National Tour), Haley Fish (Cats), Morgan Harrison (Beetlejuice), Justin Keats (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Alex Prakken (New York, New York), and Elena Ricardo (Water for Elephants) round out the cast as swings.
One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the blockbuster Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Of the Broadway production, The Estate of F. Scott Fitzgerald says, “This production is a big, bold, Broadway version of The Great Gatsby. It’s thrilling to see these indelible characters and iconic moments from the novel come to life on stage. This stage production, which honors the novel and its history while also speaking clearly to today’s audiences, is a terrific new iteration of this classic work.”
The world premiere engagement of The Great Gatsby was the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history. That production, which ran October 12–November 12, 2023, also broke the theater’s all-time record for ticket sales in a single day and sold out the entire run before its very first performance. The Broadway run – which started previews Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre – continued the show’s record-breaking path, twice smashing The Broadway Theatre’s box office records for weekly sales, in 2024 and 2025. The acclaim roars on as The Great Gatsby has opened international productions in the West End at the London Coliseum, and in South Korea at GS Arts Center in the Gangnam District of Seoul. A U.S. National Tour launches this fall.