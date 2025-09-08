Video: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Ends Broadway Run With Closing Night Ritual

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Proctor is the Villain played its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, September 7. At the final curtain call, Danya Taymor led the audience in a special ritual – which included exhaling, inhaling, and then letting out a big scream.

Following its Tony-nominated Broadway run, Kimberly Belflower will adapt her play in a feature film for Universal Pictures film, produced by Tina Fey and Marc Platt and executive produced by original star Sadie Sink.

goody bye, broadway. pic.twitter.com/BawT2lXlG9 — john proctor is the villain (@johnproctorbway) September 8, 2025

Directed by Tony Award® winner Danya Taymor, the company of John Proctor is the Villain included Chiara Aurelia as ‘Shelby Holcomb,’ Nihar Duvvuri (Romeo + Juliet) as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda) as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!) as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz (The Outsiders) as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras (Our Town) as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Fina Strazza (Matilda) as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Drama Desk Award winner Amalia Yoo (No Hard Feelings) as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Understudies were Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

In John Proctor is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process.

With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play – “one of the most anticipated of the season” (The New York Times) – shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.

The creative team for John Proctor is the Villain includes scenography by AMP featuring Teresa L. Williams; costume design by Sarah Laux; lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz; sound design and original composition by Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan; projection design by Tony Award nominee Hannah Wasileski; hair & makeup design by J. Jared Janas; movement direction by Tilly Evans-Krueger; intimacy coordination by Ann James; voice, text and dialect coaching by Gigi Buffington; dramaturgy by Lauren Halvorsen; production stage management by Kamra A. Jacobs; and casting by Taylor Williams.