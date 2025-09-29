Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29, 2025- CHESS Stars Meet the Press and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 29, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Get ready to start your day with all the latest buzz from the world of theatre. Today’s edition is packed with newsworthy debuts, exclusive interviews, magical video performances, starry photo galleries, and updates from Broadway and beyond. We chat with Isabella Esler as she prepares to reprise her role as Lydia in Beetlejuice—this time making her much-anticipated Broadway debut. Don’t miss the scoop on Disney’s Beauty and the Beast tour featuring Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe, and watch an emotional performance from Kelsee Kimmel at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Plus, catch a first listen of Tonatiuh singing “She’s a Woman” from the upcoming Kiss of the Spider Woman film, right here. On the photo front, check out the dazzling press meet for the new revival of Chess with Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher, and relive the opening of John Leguizamo’s The Other Americans. Explore industry updates, reviews, and get to know the stars and shows making headlines—including new musical debuts, returning favorites, and a peek at the hotly awaited Ragtime cast album. All this and much, much more to help you stay in-the-know. Ready to jump in?