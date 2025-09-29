 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29, 2025- CHESS Stars Meet the Press and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 29, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Sep. 29, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29, 2025- CHESS Stars Meet the Press and More Image
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Get ready to start your day with all the latest buzz from the world of theatre. Today’s edition is packed with newsworthy debuts, exclusive interviews, magical video performances, starry photo galleries, and updates from Broadway and beyond. We chat with Isabella Esler as she prepares to reprise her role as Lydia in Beetlejuice—this time making her much-anticipated Broadway debut. Don’t miss the scoop on Disney’s Beauty and the Beast tour featuring Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe, and watch an emotional performance from Kelsee Kimmel at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Plus, catch a first listen of Tonatiuh singing “She’s a Woman” from the upcoming Kiss of the Spider Woman film, right here. On the photo front, check out the dazzling press meet for the new revival of Chess with Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher, and relive the opening of John Leguizamo’s The Other Americans. Explore industry updates, reviews, and get to know the stars and shows making headlines—including new musical debuts, returning favorites, and a peek at the hotly awaited Ragtime cast album. All this and much, much more to help you stay in-the-know. Ready to jump in?

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, September 29
Punch opens on Broadway
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29, 2025- CHESS Stars Meet the Press and More Image
Isabella Esler Is Ready for That Beautiful Sound of Broadway

BroadwayWorld spoke with Isabella Esler, who after playing 'Lydia' in the National Tour for multiple years, is returning to the role to make her Broadway debut. Read the full interview here!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29, 2025- CHESS Stars Meet the Press and More Image
Video: Kyra Belle Johnson & Fergie L. Philippe Are Telling a Tale As Old As Time

Step into the enchanted world of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast as the beloved Broadway classic returns to the road in a dazzling new North American tour. With Kyra Belle Johnson bringing warmth and grace to Belle and Fergie L. Philippe delivering a powerful, heartfelt Beast, this production captures all the magic, humor, and romance that made it a worldwide phenomenon. Watch in this video!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29, 2025- CHESS Stars Meet the Press and More Image
Watch Kelsee Kimmel's Emotional 'Love Looks Better' from HELL'S KITCHEN

Watch in this exclusive video as Kelsee Kimmel is joined by Garret Healey on the piano at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform 'Love Looks Better' from Hell's Kitchen.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29, 2025- CHESS Stars Meet the Press and More Image Listen: Tonatiuh Sings 'She's a Woman' From KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN
by Josh Sharpe
“She's a Woman,' another single from the upcoming film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, is now available. The John Kander and Frank Ebb-penned tune is performed by Tonatiuh, who plays the character of Molina in the film. Listen to it here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29, 2025- CHESS Stars Meet the Press and More Image Video: JEOPARDY! Highlights Broadway with Recent Theater-Themed Category
by Josh Sharpe
'Broadway' was featured on Jeopardy! category during a recent episode of the popular game show. Clues covered theater-themed topics ranging from the work of Terrence McNally and Shakespeare to Hadestown and Hamilton. Find out how many answers you know by watching the video! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29, 2025- CHESS Stars Meet the Press and More Image Video: ELSBETH Season 3 Official Trailer Teases New Guest Stars Stephen Colbert, Annaleigh Ashford, & More
by Josh Sharpe
Our favorite detective is back! Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of Elsbeth, CBS has released an official trailer for the upcoming season, which is full of new guest stars, including a few Broadway faces. Check out the preview now.. (more...)
 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29, 2025- CHESS Stars Meet the Press and More Image Photos: CHESS Stars Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher Meet the Press
by Bruce Glikas
The cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of Chess, starring Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher, recently met the press ahead of the show's first performance next month. Check out photos here.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29, 2025- CHESS Stars Meet the Press and More Image Photos: John Leguizamo's THE OTHER AMERICANS Celebrates Opening Night
by Jennifer Broski
THE OTHER AMERICANS, a new play about the American Dream colliding with Latino reality written by Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, at The Public Theater, just celebrated its opening night! Check out photos from the festivities here.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29, 2025- CHESS Stars Meet the Press and More Image Photos: Steppenwolf Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of Rajiv Joseph’s MR. WOLF
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at Steppenwolf Theatre Company is Rajiv Joseph’s unflinching family drama Mr. Wolf. Directed by ensemble member K. Todd Freeman (Downstate, Airline Highway), playing through November 2, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater. Check out photos from opening night!. (more...)
 
Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications For Cycle Four
by Stephi Wild
Rattlestick Theater, the Terrence McNally Foundation, and Tom Kirdahy Productions have announced the opening of submissions for Cycle 4 of the Terrence McNally New Works Incubator.. (more...)
Roundabout Theatre Company Reveals 2025-2026 Underground Playwright Residencies
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the two playwright selections for the Roundabout Underground Residencies – Iraisa Ann Reilly and Liba Vaynberg. Learn more! . (more...)
ATC Names New Director Of Development For Phoenix/Tempe To Advance Philanthropy And Sponsorship
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Arizona Theatre Company has named Reese Shughart as new Director of Development for the Phoenix/Tempe region. Learn more about Shughart and the position here! . (more...)
A BEAUTIFUL MIND Musical Joins DISCOVERING BROADWAY Incubator Program
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The new musical A Beautiful Mind will be the seventh musical to participate in the Discovering Broadway incubator program. Learn more about the musical and the program here.. (more...)  
Review Roundup: John Leguizamo's THE OTHER AMERICANS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See what the critics are saying about John Leguizamo's The Other Americans! Read BroadwayWorld's review roundup for the production, now playing at The Public Theater.. (more...)    
Lincoln Center Theater's RAGTIME to Release Cast Album This Winter
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center Theater's Ragtime will release a newly recorded cast album, to be released this winter on Concord Theatricals Recordings. Learn more about the production here! . (more...)
A Look Back at the RAGTIME Movie with Elizabeth McGovern & Mandy Patinkin
by Josh Sharpe
With Ragtime back on Broadway, we are taking a look back at the 1981 film adaptation of E.L. Doctorow's novel, which features a cast full of theater actors and a memorable score from composer Randy Newman.. (more...)
Meg Donnelly To Make Broadway Debut In MOULIN ROUGE! As 'Satine'
by A.A. Cristi
Disney star Meg Donnelly will make her Broadway debut as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, November 11, 2025–March 1, 2026.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of RAGTIME, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Ragtime at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Preview performances begin on September 26th, with an official opening night set for October 16th. Meet the cast of Ragtime here!. (more...)
John Cardoza Makes Last-Minute Return to MOULIN ROUGE! Tour
by Michael Major
John Cardoza seemingly made an emergency return to Moulin Rouge! on tour last night at 'Christian.' The Notebook alum joined the touring production last minute on September 24. Watch the video of his curtain call!. (more...)
Sophie Carmen-Jones Will Return to CHICAGO on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Sophie Carmen-Jones will return to Chicago the Musical on Broadway in the role of “Velma Kelly” beginning Monday, September 29 at the Ambassador Theatre. Learn more here!. (more...)
Interview: Writer/Performer Bleu Inkk of FOUND SUITABLE at Skylight Theatre
by Shari Barrett
I spoke with poet and activist Bleu Inkk, who after nearly three decades behind bars, shares her powerful story of trauma, resilience, and transformation in the world premiere of her live compelling documentary-vibe show titled 'Found Suitable' directed by Anne Kenny at the Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz.. (more...)
Review: LACRIMA, Barbican Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Caroline Guiela Nguyen and her cast and creatives have made something very special indeed. (more...)
Pentatonix to Release ‘Christmas in the City’ Album; Listen to New Track ‘Bah Humbug’
by Josh Sharpe
Pentatonix is ringing in the holiday season with a new album. The award-winning vocal quintet will release their brand-new recording Christmas in the City on October 24, coinciding with their holiday tour of the same name. Listen to a new song now!. (more...)
RAGTIME Cast to Perform on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT on Monday
by Josh Sharpe
Ragtime is now in previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater and, to commemorate its return to Broadway, the cast will visit The Late Show with Stephen Colbert next week for a special performance from the award-winning musical.. (more...)
Judy Kuhn, Patti Murin, Steven Pasquale and More to Join Classic Stage Company 2025 Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Classic Stage Company's 2025 Gala will honor Therese Steiner, a longtime CSC Board member, and Matthew Harrington, CSC Emeritus Board Member and Edelman’s Global President and COO. See the stars taking part here!. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Now a strike isn’t played like tic-tac-toe
and soft-spoken tactics just don’t go!
Ladies, you’ve got no choice!
You’ve got to holler and howl
in a most unladylike voice!"

- Fiorello!

