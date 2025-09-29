Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29, 2025- CHESS Stars Meet the Press and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 29, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 29, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Get ready to start your day with all the latest buzz from the world of theatre. Today’s edition is packed with newsworthy debuts, exclusive interviews, magical video performances, starry photo galleries, and updates from Broadway and beyond. We chat with Isabella Esler as she prepares to reprise her role as Lydia in Beetlejuice—this time making her much-anticipated Broadway debut. Don’t miss the scoop on Disney’s Beauty and the Beast tour featuring Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe, and watch an emotional performance from Kelsee Kimmel at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Plus, catch a first listen of Tonatiuh singing “She’s a Woman” from the upcoming Kiss of the Spider Woman film, right here. On the photo front, check out the dazzling press meet for the new revival of Chess with Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher, and relive the opening of John Leguizamo’s The Other Americans. Explore industry updates, reviews, and get to know the stars and shows making headlines—including new musical debuts, returning favorites, and a peek at the hotly awaited Ragtime cast album. All this and much, much more to help you stay in-the-know. Ready to jump in?
But first...
Isabella Esler Is Ready for That Beautiful Sound of Broadway
BroadwayWorld spoke with Isabella Esler, who after playing 'Lydia' in the National Tour for multiple years, is returning to the role to make her Broadway debut. Read the full interview here!
Video: Kyra Belle Johnson & Fergie L. Philippe Are Telling a Tale As Old As Time
Step into the enchanted world of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast as the beloved Broadway classic returns to the road in a dazzling new North American tour. With Kyra Belle Johnson bringing warmth and grace to Belle and Fergie L. Philippe delivering a powerful, heartfelt Beast, this production captures all the magic, humor, and romance that made it a worldwide phenomenon. Watch in this video!
Watch Kelsee Kimmel's Emotional 'Love Looks Better' from HELL'S KITCHEN
Watch in this exclusive video as Kelsee Kimmel is joined by Garret Healey on the piano at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform 'Love Looks Better' from Hell's Kitchen.
| Listen: Tonatiuh Sings 'She's a Woman' From KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN
by Josh Sharpe
“She's a Woman,' another single from the upcoming film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, is now available. The John Kander and Frank Ebb-penned tune is performed by Tonatiuh, who plays the character of Molina in the film. Listen to it here!. (more...)
| Video: JEOPARDY! Highlights Broadway with Recent Theater-Themed Category
by Josh Sharpe
'Broadway' was featured on Jeopardy! category during a recent episode of the popular game show. Clues covered theater-themed topics ranging from the work of Terrence McNally and Shakespeare to Hadestown and Hamilton. Find out how many answers you know by watching the video! . (more...)
| Video: ELSBETH Season 3 Official Trailer Teases New Guest Stars Stephen Colbert, Annaleigh Ashford, & More
by Josh Sharpe
Our favorite detective is back! Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of Elsbeth, CBS has released an official trailer for the upcoming season, which is full of new guest stars, including a few Broadway faces. Check out the preview now.. (more...)
| Photos: CHESS Stars Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher Meet the Press
by Bruce Glikas
The cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of Chess, starring Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher, recently met the press ahead of the show's first performance next month. Check out photos here.. (more...)
| Photos: John Leguizamo's THE OTHER AMERICANS Celebrates Opening Night
by Jennifer Broski
THE OTHER AMERICANS, a new play about the American Dream colliding with Latino reality written by Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, at The Public Theater, just celebrated its opening night! Check out photos from the festivities here.. (more...)
| Photos: Steppenwolf Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of Rajiv Joseph’s MR. WOLF
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at Steppenwolf Theatre Company is Rajiv Joseph’s unflinching family drama Mr. Wolf. Directed by ensemble member K. Todd Freeman (Downstate, Airline Highway), playing through November 2, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater. Check out photos from opening night!. (more...)
