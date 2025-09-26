Judy Kuhn, Patti Murin, Steven Pasquale and More to Join Classic Stage Company 2025 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Classic Stage Company's 2025 Gala will honor Therese Steiner, a longtime CSC Board member, and Matthew Harrington, CSC Emeritus Board Member and Edelman’s Global President and COO.

Directed by Daniel Goldstein (Godspell), CSC’s 2025 Gala will be held on Monday November 17, beginning with a cocktail hour at 6pm followed by dinner and performances at 7pm, at City Winery. The evening will raise funds for Classic Stage's mission of creating thought-provoking theater and continued commitment to artistic excellence.

Presenters and performers for the 2025 Gala will include Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn (I Can Get it for Your Wholesale, The Baker’s Wife upcoming), Patti Murin (Frozen), Steven Pasquale (Assassins, American Son), Kevin William Paul (The Outsiders, The Baker’s Wife upcoming), and more to be announced. Jason Weixelman will serve as stage manager.

Claire Lieberwitz serves as Gala Chair, with Committee members Lynn Angelson, Ilyssa Coghlan, Frank DiLella, Matthew Grossman, and Maura Malone. Tickets are on sale now at Tickets begin at $1,000, with tables starting at $10,000.