John Cardoza Makes Last-Minute Return to MOULIN ROUGE! Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



John Cardoza seemingly made an emergency return to Moulin Rouge! on tour last night at 'Christian.' The Notebook alum – who took his final bow in the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! over the summer – joined the touring production last minute on September 24.

The production has not confirmed how long Cardoza will continue with the tour. It is now running in Mexico City through September 28.

Before joining the Broadway production alongside Solea Pfeiffer in 2024, Cardoza was seen in the national tour of the musical as 'Christian' in 2023.

John Cardoza created the role of Younger Noah in the musical adaptation of The Notebook, both on Broadway and in the show's world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. John made his Broadway debut in the original cast of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill.

About Moulin Rouge!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Having performed to over 10 million audience members worldwide, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing in New York, across North America on a national tour, in London’s West End, Germany, Japan, The Netherlands and on World Tour.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award®winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel and Star Casting by Benton Whitley and Peter Dunn of Whitley Theatrical.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musicalis more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered more than 20 years ago.



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy