Video: ELSBETH Season 3 Official Trailer Teases New Guest Stars Stephen Colbert, Annaleigh Ashford, & More

Our favorite detective is back! Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of Elsbeth, CBS has released an official trailer for the upcoming season, which is full of new guest stars, including a few Broadway faces.

In the trailer, Elsbeth can be seen meeting a talk show host, Scotty Bristol, played by the always-affable Stephen Colbert. The premiere episode also features Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez as Officer Grace Hackett, a police officer and aspiring stand-up comic who works with Elsbeth on a comedy-related case.

Other guests seen in the trailer include Amy Sedaris, David Cross, Andy Richter, Julia Fox, and Sarah Steele, along with Broadway's Annaleigh Ashford and William Jackson Harper. Check out the preview now!

The CBS detective series, led by Carrie Preston, will return for its third season on October 12, 2025. The first "sneak peek" episode will air that Sunday, with the second episode following only four days later on Thursday, October 16. The following episodes will continue to premiere during the 10:00 ET timeslot on Thursdays.

The series features an impressive roster of Broadway talent, with stars like Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, André De Shields, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Vanessa Williams, and more. The Season 2 finale featured many returning guest stars and a big, star-studded rendition of Chicago's Cell Block Tango. Take a look at our exclusive conversation about the episode with writer and showrunner Jonathan Tolins. and check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.

Elsbeth stars Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney utilizing her unique point of view by working with the NYPD to catch New York’s most well-heeled murderers. Season 2 of the critically acclaimed series brought new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and Detective Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff and Gail Barringer serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Photo Credit: Michael Parmelee/CBS