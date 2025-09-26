 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Steppenwolf Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of Rajiv Joseph’s MR. WOLF

Mr. Wolf runs through November 2, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater. 

By: Sep. 26, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Now running at Steppenwolf Theatre Company is Rajiv Joseph’s unflinching family drama Mr. Wolf. Directed by ensemble member K. Todd Freeman (Downstate, Airline Highway), playing through November 2, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater. 

Mr. Wolf features ensemble members Kate Arrington (East of Eden, Another Marriage–Playwright), Tim Hopper (Fool for Love, The Thanksgiving Play), Caroline Neff (Fool for Love, POTUS) and Namir Smallwood (You Will Get Sick, True West, Bug) with Emilie Maureen Hanson (Steppenwolf debut).

Twelve years ago, Theresa was stolen from her parents. Now a precocious 15-year-old, she has been rescued and returned to a family that had nearly forsaken hope – a family she neither recognizes nor understands. In ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s unflinching play, a miraculous reunion sets the stage for provocative conversations: what makes a house a home? What nightmares are we willing to face for the sake of our children? And ultimately, what part do we play in the grand saga of human existence?

Photo Credit: Elías Carmona-Rivera

Photos: Steppenwolf Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of Rajiv Joseph’s MR. WOLF Image
Steppenwolf marquee

Photos: Steppenwolf Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of Rajiv Joseph’s MR. WOLF Image
Ensemble members Kate Arrington, Caroline Neff and Tim Hopper, Emilie Maureen Hanson and ensemble member Namir Smallwood

Photos: Steppenwolf Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of Rajiv Joseph’s MR. WOLF Image
Ensemble members Kate Arrington and Caroline Neff, director/ensemble member K. Todd Freeman, playwright/ensemble member Rajiv Joseph, ensemble member Tim Hopper, Emilie Maureen Hanson and ensemble member Namir Smallwood

Photos: Steppenwolf Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of Rajiv Joseph’s MR. WOLF Image
Terence Sims, ensemble members Tim Hopper, Kate Arrington, Caroline Neff and Namir Smallwood, Leah Karpel, Paul Murray, Sarah Charipar, Emilie Maureen Hanson and Reese Parish

Photos: Steppenwolf Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of Rajiv Joseph’s MR. WOLF Image
Executive Director Brooke Flanagan, Artistic Director Glenn Davis, ensemble members Kate Arrington and Caroline Neff, director/ensemble member K. Todd Freeman, playwright/ensemble member Rajiv Joseph, ensemble members Tim Hopper and Namir Smallwood, Emilie Maureen Hanson and Artistic Director Audrey Francis

Photos: Steppenwolf Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of Rajiv Joseph’s MR. WOLF Image
Director/ensemble member K. Todd Freeman and Assistant Director Makari Robinson-McNeese

Photos: Steppenwolf Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of Rajiv Joseph’s MR. WOLF Image
Steppenwolf ensemble members Glenn Davis, Kate Arrington, Caroline Neff, K. Todd Freeman, Rajiv Joseph, Cliff Chamberlain, Tim Hopper, Namir Smallwood, Celeste M. Cooper and Audrey Francis

Photos: Steppenwolf Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of Rajiv Joseph’s MR. WOLF Image
Artistic Director Glenn Davis, Executive Director Brooke Flanagan and Artistic Director Audrey Francis

Photos: Steppenwolf Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of Rajiv Joseph’s MR. WOLF Image
Suzanne Petri and ensemble member Robert Breuler




Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Wicked
139 ratings

Wicked
Just in Time
89 ratings

Just in Time
Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
25 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Hadestown
129 ratings

Hadestown

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos