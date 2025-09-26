Sophie Carmen-Jones Will Return to CHICAGO on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sophie Carmen-Jones will return to Chicago the Musical on Broadway in the role of “Velma Kelly” beginning Monday, September 29 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Most recently, Sophie Carmen-Jones appeared as Nini in Moulin Rouge! West End credits include Nini in Moulin Rouge! (original cast), Francine in Jersey Boys, Viva Forever! (original cast), Wicked, We Will Rock You. On UK Tour, she has appeared as Velma Kelly in Chicago. Television credits include “One Day” (Netflix), “Dark Money” (BBC), “Cleaning Up” (ITV), “White Gold” (BBC), “Unforgotten” (ITV). Film credits include The Kiss of The Spider Woman, The Little Mermaid, Death on the Nile, Cinderella, Rocketman, Cats, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast.

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Mira Sorvino as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Angela Grovey as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.