Video: Kyra Belle Johnson & Fergie L. Philippe Are Telling a Tale As Old As Time

Step into the enchanted world of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast as the beloved Broadway classic returns to the road in a dazzling new North American tour. With Kyra Belle Johnson bringing warmth and grace to Belle and Fergie L. Philippe delivering a powerful, heartfelt Beast, this production captures all the magic, humor, and romance that made it a worldwide phenomenon. From show-stopping numbers like “Be Our Guest” to the unforgettable title song, audiences of all ages will be swept away by the timeless story of love, transformation, and true beauty within.

This Friday, BroadwayWorld shines the spotlight on the tour’s stop in Detroit, a city with its own rich tradition of music and storytelling. I’ll be there in person to experience the grandeur as Belle and Beast bring their fairy tale to life for Motor City audiences. With its breathtaking costumes, soaring score, and the heart of Disney magic, this production promises to be one of Detroit’s most exciting theatrical events of the season. Don’t miss the chance to relive—or discover anew—the musical that defined a generation of Broadway fans.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy