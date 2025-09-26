 tracker
Video: JEOPARDY! Highlights Broadway with Recent Theater-Themed Category

By: Sep. 26, 2025
"Broadway" was featured on Jeopardy! category during a recent episode of the popular game show. Clues covered theater-themed topics ranging from the work of Terrence McNally and Shakespeare to Hadestown and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, coinciding with the musical's 10th anniversary. Find out how many answers you know by watching the video!

Jeopardy! often features theater and Broadway-themed categories, including one dedicated to the play Oh, Mary!, which saw Tony-winner Cole Escola make an appearance on the show. Past Broadway categories and final Jeopardys include "Broadway Cast Albums" "Tony Winners," "The Stage" "Broadway Debuts,Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre"Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals"Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim." Last month, the show shone a spotlight on The Wizard of Oz with a category dedicated to the beloved movie musical.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.


